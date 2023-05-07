All you need to know about Lionel Richie's girlfriend and love life history

Who is Lionel Richie's girlfriend? All you need to know about singer's marriage history and more

Lionel Richie is just one of the huge names set to perform at Sunday evening's concert in Windsor to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Royal fans in the crowd and viewers at home will no doubt be looking forward to Lionel taking to the stage to sing some of his most-adored songs, perhaps such as All Night Long and Dancing on the Ceiling, but the singer has already been seen out celebrating the historic event.

WATCH: Find out who is performing at the coronation concert

Not only did the Endless Love hitmaker attend the coronation service held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, but Lionel paid a visit to Buckingham Palace earlier in the week for King Charles' coronation garden party.

The singer, 73, was seen chatting and sharing laughs with the King and Queen, while his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, 33, stood by his side and joined in the jovial conversation. Lisa looked stunning in a striking blue dress with a white fascinator. But who is Lisa? Here's all you need to know about the singer's girlfriend of ten years.

Who is Lionel Richie's girlfriend?

Lionel Richie's girlfriend is Lisa Parigi and, according to PEOPLE, the couple have been together for the best part of a decade. The pair were reportedly introduced by mutual friends at a dinner party and have been together ever since.

Lisa, who was born and raised in Switzerland, is the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand, The Estate Collection. She also runs her own skincare line and can speak four languages. Prior to her career as an entrepreneur, Lisa worked in the tech industry and has worked within many firms across Europe.

MORE: Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie's wedding: what to know of the 24-year-old's relationship

© Getty King Charles III speaks to Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi

Has Lionel Richie been married before?

The Stuck On You singer's first wife was Brenda Harvey. Lionel and Brenda, who were college sweethearts, were married for almost 20 years before they called it quits in 1993. Brenda and Lionel are parents to Nicole Richie, 41, who they took in when she was two years' old, and legally adopted when she was aged nine.

Lionel Richie with his wife Brenda Harvey, circa 1983

Following his marriage and subsequent divorce to Brenda, Lionel then married his second wife, Diane Alexander. The couple married in December 1995, after welcoming their first child together, Miles Brockman Richie, in May 1994. In August 1998, Lionel and Diane welcomed their second child together, a daughter, Sofia Richie. Sofia is a model and designer and, most recently, got married in a gorgeous ceremony in the south of France .

READ: How Lionel Richie emerged from his 'massive depression'

Lionel Richie split from his second wife Diane in 2004

What has Lionel Richie said about his love life?

Lionel previously opened up about his relationship and his love life history with PEOPLE, admitting that, despite going through the trials and tribulations that relationships bring, he's still a "hopeless romantic." He said: "I'm a man who's been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love. [Lisa]'s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she's smart and helps me deal with my crazy world."

© Gregg DeGuire Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie have been dating for around ten years

What has Lionel Richie said about the coronation?

Lionel is clearly thrilled about performing at the coronation concert for King Charles and told Good Morning America he was excited to be part of history. He also revealed that he and the King have known each other for some time thanks to the singer's involvement with the Princes' Trust, but still admitted he felt "surprised" to be asked.

Lionel Richie with his daughter Sofia, son Miles and girlfriend, Lisa

"To get that invitation, 'Would you like to witness a little bit of history?' is not too bad for a little Alabama boy coming up through the ranks," he told Parade, adding: "I'm very proud to be there."

Who else is performing at the coronation?

© WPA Pool Like Lionel, Katy Perry is performing at the concert

© Getty Images Opera singer Andrea Bocelli will sing at the royal event

© Getty Images Take That are set perform

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.