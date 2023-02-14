The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares romantic photo from wedding to wife Lisa The TV star shared a snap from his Barbados wedding

Love is in the air for Jay Blades and his wife, Lisa Zbozen! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, The Repair Shop star marked Valentine's Day with a sweet post to his bride and it included a romantic photo from their Barbados wedding. Penning a heartfelt caption alongside it, Jay wrote: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. I'm far from perfect, but I'll be perfect for that imperfect person that's perfect for me. Happy Valentines Day Mrs Tiny Blades aka @thewkoutofficial".

Responding to her husband's heartwarming tribute, Lisa quickly replied with several heart emojis and she also posted it on her Instagram stories – aw!

Back in November, the TV star tied the knot with fitness trainer Lisa Zbozen in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared exclusive photographs with HELLO!, and Jay also spoke exclusively to the magazine about their special day, which he described as "perfect".

"We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well," he added. The loved-up duo exchanged vows in front of just 15 guests in the grounds of a beautiful beachfront villa in Barbados.

Jay and Lisa couldn't have looked happier in the stunning throwback photo

In the gorgeous photo which Jay posted on Valentine's Day, Lisa could be seen wearing her elegant A-line wedding dress from Birmingham bridal store Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique. Meanwhile, the furniture restorer is dressed in a classic black linen suit.

Last year the couple shared exclusive photos of their wedding with HELLO!. Copyright: Aniya Emtage Photography

Adding a future sentimental touch to the ceremony, Jay and Lisa exchanged unique rings that had been designed by The Repair Shop's Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they both contain the couple's birthstones on the inside.

Following their wedding, Jay and Lisa also revealed that several of his Repair Shop co-stars would celebrate with them at a later date. "The crew and all the experts sent us a beautiful video saying congratulations," Jay explained. "They will definitely be at our other party - they love to dance."

