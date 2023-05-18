Why Scientology almost ended Matt and Emma Willis' marriage

Matt and Emma Willis gave a candid insight into their relationship in their latest BBC One documentary titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, which saw The Circle star support her husband as he recovered from drug and alcohol addiction.

Emma has been standing by her Busted rocker husband since their first wedding at Ruston Hall in Northamptonshire back in 2008, but the couple previously revealed the shock reason their relationship almost ended. He was reportedly "lost" after a stint in rehab for his addiction when he was approached by a Scientology recruiter. Matt became a regular and attended meetings for three months until he feated they started to meddle in his relationship with Emma.

"I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world. I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions," he told The Sun.

"Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building. Every single day I went there. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in."

When talking about what was holding him back in life, he started to worry that the organisation – loved by the likes of Tom Cruise – was impacting his marriage.

“They were like, 'There’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who’s a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you'. And it’s like, 'I think they’re trying to split my [expletive] marriage up now'.

“They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, 'Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?'"

Matt had previously revealed his behind-the-scenes struggles at his wedding with Emma in 2008, which took place just a couple of days after he got sober. "It was a really big thing for me. Our wedding was three days out of rehab. I was gripping my chair for dear life. I didn't really have the time that people probably dream of on their wedding day so we got to renew our vows after 10 years," he said, referring to their second wedding in 2018.

© Getty Matt opened up about being three days sober at their wedding

"We also gave everybody a little shot of sambuca as their table thing," he added. "I was like, ‘Oh God I forgot about that.' I organised that one!"

The Busted bassist and former Big Brother presenter, who share three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace, returned to their original wedding venue where they recycled their outfits from 2008.

© Getty The couple share three children

Emma looked stunning in a beautiful Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with a full-length tulle skirt and button-back detailing, and she encouraged guests to also dig out their original wedding dresses and suits for the occasion.

During an appearance on This Morning, she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it."

