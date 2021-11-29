Emma Willis reveals husband Matt suffered wedding mishap hours before their nuptials The couple tied the knot in 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' fairytale wedding in 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire was far from perfect!

The Circle host opened up about the morning of their nuptials when the best man told her that Matt had suffered a last-minute mishap. "The night before your wedding, how did you feel?" AJ Odudu asked Emma in a clip from their TV series, Emma and AJ Get To Work.

She replied: "We got married in a hotel so I slept in a single bed with my best friend – she was in the bed next to me. At about 6 o'clock in the morning, I heard from the best man that Matt had lost his speech.

"I said, 'He hasn't, I've put it in the inside zip pocket of his backpack'. He went, 'He's looked in there and it's not there."

Emma opened up about the morning of her wedding

Hours before the couple said 'I do' in front of their family and friends, the musician attempted to fix his mistake – but Emma said it was totally unnecessary!

"So he had to rewrite his speech the morning of the wedding. Afterwards, I was like, 'It's in your backpack', and he was like, 'It's not.' So I went to the backpack and it was in there."

"Oh no, Matt!" AJ exclaimed, and Emma joked: "Why do you think he's still with me? Because I know where everything is!"

Emma and Matt got married in 2008

The TV star and Busted star tied the knot on 5 July 2008 and decided to renew their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary in 2018 so they could celebrate once again with their nearest and dearest – including their three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

On her big day, Emma wore a beautiful Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with a full-length tulle skirt and button-back detailing, and she took the opportunity to wear it for a second time at the couple's vow renewal.

Holly Willoughby was among the attendees at the couple's nuptials, and the presenter encouraged her to stage dive at her reception!

"When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added during a chat on This Morning.

