Matt and Emma Willis celebrate 12th wedding anniversary: look back on their big day

Another of our favourite celebrity couples are celebrating a big wedding anniversary this weekend; Matt and Emma Willis! The Busted singer and former Big Brother presenter will no doubt have something special planned to celebrate their 12th anniversary along with their three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. In honour of the occasion, look back at their wedding – along with their fun vow renewal ceremony to mark their tenth anniversary in 2018.

When did Matt and Emma Willis get married and why did they renew their vows?

Matt and Emma married on 5 July 2008, and decided to renew their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary in 2018 so they could celebrate once again with their nearest and dearest – and their children were able to join in the fun, too.

Where did Matt and Emma Willis' wedding take place?

The couple said 'I do' at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, a venue that is evidently very special as they returned exactly ten years later for their vow renewal ceremony. Not only do the couple return to the venue with their children when they get the opportunity, but Emma also named a duvet cover from her Dunelm home collection after the venue.

What was Emma Willis' wedding dress like?

Emma wore a beautiful Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with a full-length tulle skirt and button-back detailing for her wedding day, and took the opportunity to wear it for a second time at the couple's vow renewal – and encouraged her guests to do the same!

Which celebrity guests were at Matt and Emma Willis' wedding?

Matt's Busted bandmates were among the attendees at the couple's nuptials, as well as McFly musicians Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones. Other guests included Holly Willoughby, who Emma previously revealed had encouraged her to stage dive at her reception.

Matt and Emma had lots of celebrity guests at their wedding

"When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added during a chat on This Morning.

Meanwhile, guests at their second ceremony included Stephen Mulhern, who officiated the service, Fearne Cotton, Keith Lemon and Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

