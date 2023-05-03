Emma Willis parties with husband Matt in oceanside wedding photos

Emma Willis and her husband Matt rarely share photos of their wedding day with fans, but the former Big Brother presenter did recently post a throwback photo from an oceanside wedding.

The bride could be seen in a white gown with thick embellished straps and a pastel pink bouquet against the backdrop of the sea, while Emma and Matt posed up a storm as they partied at the evening reception. Dressed in a black long-sleeved top, The Circle host Emma pulled a shocked face with her hair styled into a short dark bob, while her husband looked dapper in a black suit, open white shirt and glasses with another unusual expression on his face.

© Instagram Emma and Matt Willis were pictured partying at their friend's wedding reception

Their friend Dean Piper had originally shared the throwback photos alongside the caption: "(No idea what was going on here)," and: "LOVE these wedding flashbacks @buffysees - missing you guys! And you lot @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis." Emma added the message: "Happy days."

The couple are approaching their 15th wedding anniversary after tying the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. Emma wore a beautiful Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with a full-length tulle skirt and button-back detailing for her wedding day.

She recycled her bridal outfit at the couple's vow renewal ten years later, which saw them return to their wedding venue to celebrate their marriage with their three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace.

Other guests included Stephen Mulhern, who officiated the service, Fearne Cotton, Keith Lemon, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and Holly Willoughby, who encouraged her to stage dive at her reception!

"When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added during a chat on This Morning.

Emma confessed that her husband suffered a memorable mishap on their first wedding day when he was forced to rewrite his speech hours before their ceremony. The Busted star thought he had lost his speech, but she revealed it was exactly where he had left it!

"So he had to rewrite his speech the morning of the wedding. Afterwards, I was like, 'It's in your backpack', and he was like, 'It's not.' So I went to the backpack and it was in there," she explained.

