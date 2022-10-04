GMB's Alex Beresford 'welled up' over son and best man Cruz's wedding comment – exclusive The TV star's 12-year-old was his ring bearer and best man

Alex Beresford's son Cruz made his famous father emotional as he prepared to marry Imogen McKay at the Son Marroig estate in Majorca.

READ: 10 controversial celebrity weddings: Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton & more divided the nation

The Good Morning Britain star, 41, exclusively told HELLO! that his 12-year-old ring bearer and mini best man – who Alex shares with his ex Natalia Natkaniec – made him "well up" shortly before he exchanged vows at the marble temple overlooking the Mediterranean.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"When he told me: 'Dad, I’m so proud of you,' my eyes welled up," Alex admitted. "I'd been feeling a bit stressed and kept checking the weather. Rain and cloud were forecast but that morning, the sun shone and a wave of calm swept over me. It was exciting to know that the next time I saw Imogen, she'd be walking down the aisle towards me," he added.

Alex also opened up about a "special moment" between himself, his son and his bride.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes turns heads in slinky leg-split wedding guest dress

READ: Why Strictly's Kaye Adams never married 'unconventional' partner Ian

Alex's son Cruz was his ring bearer and mini best man

After a smiling Cruz stepped forward to present Alex with the ring box, which contained a very sentimental ring from Imogen's family, the groom said: "That was a special moment between Cruz, Imogen and me. It was a real honour to be handed those rings by my son."

He continued: "Slipping the gold band onto Imogen’s finger was very special, too. The ring belonged to her mother Isobel and her grandmother Jill before her."

The TV weatherman and the Australian-born e-commerce professional tied the knot on 19 September 2022, the same day as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, in front of 100 loved ones. Cruz wasn't the only one to have a special role in their big day – Alex's brother and cousin performed the role of ushers, and his best friends were his best men, while Imogen's bridesmaids were her sisters Georgia and Helena.

The TV star admitted he welled up on his wedding day in Majorca. Photographer: miguel-arranz.com

The latter wore periwinkle dresses from Scanlan Theodore, while the bride looked effortlessly elegant in an ivory Mikado silk Macpherson gown from Australian designer Kyha Studios.

Alex gushed that his bride "looked amazing", and he looked equally as smart in a matching white jacket, which he teamed with black trousers and a bow tie.

The couple got engaged on New Year's Day in 2022 on a beach in Majorca, after being introduced by a mutual friend in August 2020.

He previously told HELLO! of the romantic proposal: "The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. 'This is it,' I thought. Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack.

"When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."

LOOK: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.