Alex Beresford paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at poignant oceanside wedding – exclusive The GMB star tied the knot on 19 September

Alex Beresford and his new wife Imogen McKay got engaged at the start of 2022, but after planning their wedding for eight months, they were not anticipating it to fall on such a poignant day.

LOOK: Good Morning Britain stars' sparkling engagement rings: Kate Garraway, Laura Tobin and more

The Good Morning Britain weatherman, 41, married the Australian-born e-commerce operations professional, 29, in Majorca on 19 September 2022 – the same day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Although the historic event was taking place hours away from the couple in the UK, Alex ensured that he paid his respects to the late monarch in a private moment ahead of his ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

"I woke up super early and watched the start of it on TV in a café in the village. It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty," he exclusively told HELLO! Magazine.

The couple tied the knot at the Son Marroig estate in Majorca, Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Austria's former residence which has since been converted into a museum. Outside, a white Carrara marble pavilion boasts views of the Mediterranean sea, offering the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

RELATED: Why Strictly's Kaye Adams never married 'unconventional' partner Ian

MORE: Victoria Beckham's mum re-wears outfit from Brooklyn's wedding for new family photos

The GMB star tied the knot on 19 September in Majorca. Photographer: miguel-arranz.com

It is where Alex stood waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle in her ivory Mikado silk Macpherson gown from Australian designer Kyha Studios, complete with a square neckline, corseted bodice and full skirt. Imogen wore her blonde hair in a sleek low bun and added a long tulle veil, while Alex opted for a matching white jacket.

"When I turned to watch Imogen walking towards me, my heart skipped a beat," Alex recalled. "She looked amazing. So classically beautiful and exactly as I’d imagined."

Alex opened up about his wedding in an interview with HELLO! Magazine

Plus, the wedding location held a special place in their hearts, as it is close to where Alex popped the question on New Year's Day.

Speaking of their relationship, which began in August 2020 when they were introduced by a mutual friend, Alex previously told HELLO!: "I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship.

Alex's son Cruz was his ring bearer

"But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website. I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.

"When I asked a friend if she knew anyone she thought I'd get on with, she cheekily replied, 'I do – but she's way too good for you.' I laughed and told her, 'She's the one that I want!' We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We've always been on the same page."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

MORE: Rochelle Humes turns heads in slinky leg-split wedding guest dress

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.