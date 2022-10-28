James Corden discusses wife Julia's 'mistake' in candid marriage comment

James Corden hit the headlines recently after he was banned from the restaurant Balthazar for allegedly being rude to waiters over his wife Julia Carey's meal, and he has now made a rare comment about Julia's "mistake."

While promoting his new six-part comedy drama Mammals alongside Jez Butterworth on Friday's Good Morning Britain, The Late Late Show host, 44, discussed the recipe for the perfect relationship and reminisced about how lucky he is to have met Julia.

WATCH: James Corden left shocked after mum's appearance on Late Late Show

"I absolutely knew minute one that I couldn’t do any better than this. When I met Jules," he said, and Richard Arnold replied: "Were you punching?"

James joked: "It's a miracle. Every day she must just look at me and think, 'What did I do? It’s a huge mistake!'

James gushed over his wife Julia on Good Morning Britain

"So I think the key is just knowing that you're always going to constantly evolve, and you're going to change and you should change." He continued: "As long as you keep sharing that the whole step of the way, knowing that perfection is impossible, it's absolutely doable."

James and TV producer Julia first met in 2009 at a Save the Children charity event, after being introduced by James' then-housemate, actor Dominic Cooper.

The couple were introduced by Dominic Cooper in 2009

"I said, 'I’m really enjoying this sort of thing — like, cooking dinner, falling asleep, not really drinking.' And he [Dominic] said, 'Come on, let’s go, it’ll be fun.' Thank God he persuaded me," James recalled to People.

"I said, 'Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world.' She said, 'Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.' And I said, 'I've never said it before in my life.' That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she."

The couple got married in 2012 at Babington House in Somerset and went on to welcome three children: Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four.

