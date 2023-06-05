What to write in a wedding card: 35 heartfelt, funny and sentimental messages

You've chosen the perfect wedding guest outfit, bought a wedding gift you know they'll love and have a beautiful card to match, now you've just got one last thing to do – write a heartfelt message in it.

Of course, the tone and length of what you will write depends heavily on your relationship with the happy couple; you will likely want to share a much longer, more sentimental message to a family member than an acquaintance, for example.

© iStock The message you write in a wedding card will depend on your relationship to the couple

If you're drawing a blank when it comes to knowing what to write in a wedding card, help is at hand from these wedding card message ideas, suitable for anyone from your closest friends to a colleague. Read on for 35 messages to get you started…

Wedding card etiquette tips

Wedding etiquette extends to writing your card for the newlyweds – and how you address it. Make sure you get it right with these tips…

Address the card to both names

Even if you only know one of the couple or are closer to one of them, you should always write your wedding card to both of them.

Don't try to be too funny

Lighthearted jokes may not always translate well on paper, so consider whether any humour could be considered sarcastic or even offensive before writing!

A wedding card should be addressed to both of the newlyweds

Make it personal

If a friend or family member is getting married, sharing heartfelt messages, special memories and writing exactly how you feel will no doubt mean a lot to the happy couple.

Don't include cash

If you're intending to give money as a wedding gift, don't include cash inside your card as this could easily get lost. Instead, write a cheque or transfer to the couple's wedding registry if they have one, this way the money can be traced much easier.

Give your card to the right person/ place

Many couples will have a designated place where cards and gifts can be left at their nuptials, but if for any reason you cannot find one, consider who to give it too instead. Rather than give it to the newlyweds directly, consider asking a best man or groomsman, who will likely know the best place to keep it.

Send a card even if you can't attend the wedding

Even if you cannot attend the wedding in person, it is still good etiquette to send a card sharing your well wishes to the newlyweds.

What to write in a wedding card for a friend

© iStock A wedding message to friends can include special memories and stories

Of all the special milestones we've celebrated together over the years, today tops them all.

I'm so happy for you both and am honoured to be here to celebrate your special day.

We've shared so many happy memories together and this is no exception.

I'm so thrilled to celebrate this exciting day with you both.

You make the perfect couple and I couldn't be happier for you both.

It is a joy to watch two of my friends get married, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you both.

I'm so grateful to call you my friends and couldn't be happier to see you tie the knot.

I'm so happy that you found your soulmate. Congratulations on this exciting day.

Here's to love and friendship.

Sending all my love and best wishes to you on this wonderful day.

What to write in a wedding card for a family member

© iStock A wedding card message to a family member will likely be much more sentimental

Welcome to the family, we are so happy for you both.

Today we add another member to our family and we couldn't be happier. Congratulations to you both.

We are delighted to celebrate this special day with you and wish you a lifetime of happiness.

Thank you for letting us be a part of your big day, it is such a joy to celebrate your love.

For my brother/sister on your wedding day, you deserve only the best. Wishing your wedding day is everything you've dreamt of and here's to a future of love, joy and happiness.

To my brother/sister on your wedding day. May your wedding day be the first day of many happy years to come, you deserve it.

I couldn't be happier as a mother/ father/ sister/ brother than I am to see you so in love on your wedding day.

You are reaching a huge milestone in your life as you marry your beautiful bride/ groom. We are so proud of who you have become and feel so lucky to have you both in our lives.

Nothing warms my heart more than seeing you two together and so in love. Welcome to our family!

Family is everything and we're so proud to have you in ours.

What to write in a wedding card for a colleague

© iStock Get inspiration of how to write a wedding card for a colleague

Congratulations on your wedding.

Here's to many happy years together!

Wishing you a long and happy marriage together.

Congratulations on finding your soulmate.

Congratulations on your marriage.

Here's to a long and happy future together.

Here's to a lifetime of happiness for you both.

Wishing you lots of love and happiness as you start this exciting new chapter.

Cheers to the happy couple!

Wishing you love and joy, today and always.

Funny wedding card messages

Congratulations on the happiest day of your life, it's all downhill from here!

Congratulations on finally getting hitched!

Congratulations! Thanks for taking [insert name] off my hands.

Marriage is beautiful. You have finally found that one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life.

On your wedding day let me share with you the secret to a happy marriage. It remains… a secret to all!

