Princess Kate's hidden risk with royal wedding guest dress went unnoticed

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William in Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday 1 June. As usual, Kate looked stunning in her wedding guest attire, but she almost suffered a hidden fashion faux pas – did you notice? Kate chose a floor-length gown in an understated blush pink colour, perhaps to ensure she didn't upstage the beautiful bride Rajwa Al Saif.

Features included long balloon sleeves, a pleated waist and lace details, but the elegant frock happened to be designed by the same brand responsible for Rajwa's wedding dress, Elie Saab.

The royal bride wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding dress

It wouldn't have been a deliberate choice, since Princess Rajwa's wedding dress would have been kept under wraps until the moment she walked down the aisle on the arm of her brother-in-law Prince Hashem.

She looked stunning in a fitted column silhouette with an asymmetric neckline, ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist. A flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara added the finishing touches to her carefully selected wedding outfit, while she chose to ditch traditional heels for comfortable and elegant flat shoes.

© RHC JO Princess Kate also chose a blush pink gown from the same designer

The Princess of Wales couldn't help but share her thoughts on her wedding dress as she greeted the bride and groom after their ceremony, which took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

The British royal added a nude clutch and styled her hair in bouncy curls, while William wore a navy suit with a blue patterned tie.

This isn't the first time Kate has turned to Elie Saab for her royal wardrobe. As she hosted a British garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Princess Kate oozed femininity in a powder blue Elie Saab top and skirt, boasting a pussybow tie, sheer embellished sleeves and lace panelling.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein got married at Zahran Palace

She wore the exact same outfit to Royal Ascot in 2020, including the same Phillip Treacy hat and Elie Saab leather clutch bag.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab". Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals such as Princess Beatrice and heads of state.

Afterwards, a wedding reception took place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance, and in the evening, a wedding banquet was held at Al Husseiniya Palace.

© RHC JO Queen Rania looked stunning in Dior as she greeted guests

© RHC JO Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown

© Shutterstock Rajwa Al-Saif arrived at her wedding ceremony in a Rolls Royce

© RHC JO Rajwa was walked down the aisle by her brother-in-law

© RHC JO Rajwa Al Saif's beautiful dress boasted a lengthy train

© The National News Prince William loved the bride's dress

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein used a Range Rover that was specially customised for the late Queen's official visit to Jordan in 1984

