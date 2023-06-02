Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton risks fashion faux pas with royal wedding guest dress
Princess Kate's hidden risk with royal wedding guest dress went unnoticed

The Princess of Wales wore a blush pink Elie Saab dress

Princess Kate walks down stairs in a pink dress at a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William in Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday 1 June. As usual, Kate looked stunning in her wedding guest attire, but she almost suffered a hidden fashion faux pas – did you notice? Kate chose a floor-length gown in an understated blush pink colour, perhaps to ensure she didn't upstage the beautiful bride Rajwa Al Saif.

Features included long balloon sleeves, a pleated waist and lace details, but the elegant frock happened to be designed by the same brand responsible for Rajwa's wedding dress, Elie Saab. 

The ceremony took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace
The royal bride wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding dress

It wouldn't have been a deliberate choice, since Princess Rajwa's wedding dress would have been kept under wraps until the moment she walked down the aisle on the arm of her brother-in-law Prince Hashem.

She looked stunning in a fitted column silhouette with an asymmetric neckline, ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist. A flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara added the finishing touches to her carefully selected wedding outfit, while she chose to ditch traditional heels for comfortable and elegant flat shoes.

LOOK: Smiling Queen Rania is a glam mother-of-the-groom for Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding

Princess Kate looked beautiful in Elie Saab while Prince William was dapper in a suit© RHC JO
Princess Kate also chose a blush pink gown from the same designer

The Princess of Wales couldn't help but share her thoughts on her wedding dress as she greeted the bride and groom after their ceremony, which took place in the gardens of  Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales react to Rajwa's incredible wedding dress

The British royal added a nude clutch and styled her hair in bouncy curls, while William wore a navy suit with a blue patterned tie.

This isn't the first time Kate has turned to Elie Saab for her royal wardrobe. As she hosted a British garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Princess Kate oozed femininity in a powder blue Elie Saab top and skirt, boasting a pussybow tie, sheer embellished sleeves and lace panelling.

Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein during their wedding ceremony© Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein got married at Zahran Palace

She wore the exact same outfit to Royal Ascot in 2020, including the same Phillip Treacy hat and Elie Saab leather clutch bag. 

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab". Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals such as Princess Beatrice and heads of state.

Afterwards, a wedding reception took place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance, and in the evening, a wedding banquet was held at Al Husseiniya Palace.

See more royal wedding photos...

Queen Rania wearing black dior gown greeting guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding© RHC JO
Queen Rania looked stunning in Dior as she greeted guests
Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown© RHC JO
Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown
Rajwa Al-Saif arriving at her wedding ceremony in a Rolls Royce© Shutterstock
Rajwa Al-Saif arrived at her wedding ceremony in a Rolls Royce
Rajwa al Said in asymmetric white wedding dress with bouquet and flowers© RHC JO
Rajwa was walked down the aisle by her brother-in-law
Rajwa Al Saif's beautiful dress boasted a lengthy train© RHC JO
Rajwa Al Saif's beautiful dress boasted a lengthy train
Prince William talking to Rajwa after marrying Prince Hussein© The National News
Prince William loved the bride's dress
Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein on a Range Rover after their wedding ceremony© Shutterstock
Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein used a Range Rover that was specially customised for the late Queen's official visit to Jordan in 1984

SEE: Queen Letizia's red hot wedding guest dress and green eyeliner break all the royal rules

