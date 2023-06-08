Hilary Swank was ethereal in backless wedding dress for 20,000-acre preserve nuptials

The P.S. I Love You actress will celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary in August

Hilary Swank's upcoming fifth wedding anniversary with Philip Schneider is set to be extra special, as it will mark their first as parents to their twins.

The couple met on a blind date, and after a two-year relationship, they tied the knot in a sentimental woodland wedding on a 20,000-acre preserve in August 2018.

Tying in with the fairytale location, P.S. I Love You actress Hilary walked down the aisle in an embellished wedding dress designed by celebrity-loved brand, Elie Saab Couture.

With a backless design, sheer caped sleeves, a V-neck and intricate silver embroidery, we're not surprised it took 150 hours to create her gown, which she told HELLO! was designed to be "timeless, ethereal and romantic."

She wore her hair in a low bun with pearl and gems woven throughout, and a long veil.

"Because it's couture the dress was actually quite comfortable as it was made for my body and fitted like a glove. I felt like a queen," she said of her gown, which used 82ft of chantilly lace, 26ft of silk chiffon and 19ft of silk organza.

© Getty Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider got married in 2018

Speaking of her partner's reaction when he first caught sight of her on their wedding day, Hilary revealed: "I had kept the dress secret so he didn't know what to expect but his reaction was beautiful – he gasped."

The pair tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony that represented the couple's love of nature, and Hilary said their location was very symbolic.

"Both Philip and I are nature lovers and whenever we get the opportunity to be outdoors, that's where we like to spend it. So we knew we wanted to get married outside, that it had to be close to home in Los Angeles and private. The second we saw this magical redwood grove in the middle of a 20,000-acre preserve, we knew it had the exact feeling we were trying to evoke," she said.

"Trees weather a storm, they're flexible and deep-rooted. And they were a family of trees. The tree we got married beside was an 800-year-old female tree with all her children around her, supporting her, which is what happens when a tree gets old…

The actress welcomed twins in April

"So we thought it was really symbolic to have all our tribe, our village around us like these trees and know that there will be times when we need support, or to reach out and get that from our people, too."

After what Hilary described as a "very moving" ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests went on to celebrate the evening reception in a 100-year-old barn decorated with string lights.

Hilary announced the birth of her baby boy and baby girl with a stunning sunset photo

Photos show Hilary swapped her sparkling bridal gown for a 1950s-style cropped white gown for the evening, complete with thin straps, a satin belt and an A-line skirt which she teamed with a cropped jacket and silver tap shoes.

