Strictly's Karen Hauer models backless wedding dress in new photos with rarely-seen husband

Can you believe it's been a whole year since Karen Hauer walked down the aisle for her secret wedding with Jordan Wyn-Jones?

On her first anniversary, the Strictly Come Dancing professional reminisced about her big day by sharing a series of incredible throwback photos on Instagram. The newlyweds could be seen kissing at their ceremony, which took place at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, before running through the grounds for a photoshoot and dancing at their wedding reception.

WATCH: Inside Karen Hauer's wedding diary - behind-the-scenes details revealed

"I love you. You’re my human. Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary. 7.6.22," she captioned the post, and Jordan was among the first to reply, writing: "I love you my absolute weapon of a wife. I like you so much." Karen's Strictly co-stars also left their congratulatory messages in the comments section, with Janette Manrara simply writing: "Happy anniversary!" and Gorka Marquez adding: "Happy anniversary guys."

The photos offered a new look at Karen's stunning backless wedding dress, which highlighted her toned shoulders and back. It also boasted sheer long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and floral applique, but she admitted it wasn't a style she originally considered until one of her bridesmaids encouraged her to try it on.

© HELLO! The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!

"It was everything I didn’t think I wanted. It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy," she told HELLO!.

DISCOVER: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford kept relationship secret for two years – here's why

Karen finished off her outfit with white flowers in her hair and strappy heels. She changed into a silk midi dress to dance in the evening, complete with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck and a flattering draped silhouette.

© HELLO! Karen changed into a satin slip dress

Meanwhile, previous photos showed bridesmaid Luba Mushtuk looking stunning in a black satin dress – a colour the bride and groom requested all their guests wear.

When did Karen Hauer get engaged to Jordan Wyn-Jones?

© HELLO! Jordan proposed with his late mother's engagement ring while Karen was in the shower

Karen and Jordan's wedding venue held a special place in their hearts, as it is the location he chose to pop the question in 2021.

"It was just before Christmas, after I had finished Strictly for the year, and was having a few days rest and relaxation with Jordan and the dogs. It took me completely by surprise as he proposed as I was in the shower! It was such a special end to 2021," Karen revealed.

"Jordan proposed with his late mother's ring," she added. "I know it meant the world to him for me to have it. We've since remodelled it together, so that it has the core of his mother's ring, but also our flair added to it."

Who was Karen Hauer previously married to?

Karen's first husband was dancer Matthew Hauer, who starred alongside her on the US show So You Think You Can Dance.

After their marriage ended, she began dating Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton whom she met while working on Burn The Floor in 2010. They tied the knot five years later after Kevin proposed onstage, but they announced their split in March 2018.

The Strictly star was previously married to Kevin Clifton

Months later, Kevin and his now-partner Stacey Dooley took home the Strictly Glitterball trophy and fell in love, and they have since welcomed a daughter called Minnie.

Alluding to her previous marriages to Matthew and Kevin, Karen told Heat magazine: "It's not my first rodeo when it comes to marriages but the thing that you learn throughout the years is creating balance and harmony".

READ NOW: Stacey Dooley opens up about relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex following birth of daughter

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.