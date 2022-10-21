Hilary Swank's rarely-seen second wedding dress revealed in unearthed photo The actress wowed in white lace

Hilary Swank looked ethereal in her lacy embellished wedding dress for her forest nuptials with Philip Schneider in August 2018.

Following her fourth wedding anniversary, we've been reminiscing about her photos – including one showing off another beautiful bridal white gown she wore over her wedding weekend.

The P.S. I Love You actress swapped her Elie Saab Couture dress for another elegant lace gown with a modest high neckline and fitted waist. She was pictured with dewy skin and her hair in loose waves as she grinned to the camera while leaning out of a ground-floor sash window where she likely stayed with her husband on their wedding night.

"#TBT To the day after. Photo @harryconnickjr," she wrote, and her followers showered her second outfit with praise. "You are absolutely gorgeous," remarked one, and a second added: "Glowing! Congratulations." A third commented: "You look gorgeous! Congrats you deserve it all."

The actress changed into a bridal white gown the day after her wedding ceremony

The previous day, she wore a much more intricate gown that she told HELLO! "fitted like a glove." It featured draped sleeves, an open back and delicate embroidery which took seven people 150 hours to create.

Hilary and Philip tied the knot at the 20,000-acre Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, and she recently shared an emotional throwback video of her late father Stephen walking her down the aisle to mark the anniversary of his death.

Hilary and Philip chose a romantic forest wedding in 2018

"I can't believe it’s been a year since you've transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart," Hilary wrote in the caption. Stephen passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73, seven years after a lung transplant.

Hilary, who was his sole caretaker following his transplant, recently revealed she and her husband are expecting twins, and their due date is Stephen's birthday.

