Sarah Ferguson's goddaughter rocks slinky bridal jumpsuit for island wedding with wife

Sarah Ferguson's goddaughter Eliza Dodd-Noble, 35, has tied the knot with food blogger Hannah Crockett, 32, for the second time in Ibiza – and didn't they both look sensational?

The couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in March, with photos showing the pair leaning against a vintage cream car as they gazed into each other's eyes. Music producer Eliza wore a long white slip dress with an oversized blazer layered over the top, finishing off her look with elegant pointed-toe heels, while her bride opted for a ruched mini dress with long sleeves and a blue feathered neckline.

They chose very different outfits for their beachside Ibiza wedding, which saw them celebrate with a larger group of friends and family. This time, it was Hannah who opted for a floor-length silky bridal gown with cold shoulder straps, while Eliza chose a jumpsuit with a top overlay and keyhole detailing at the back.

WATCH: The most unconventional celeb wedding dresses of all time

The newlyweds looked so in love as they shared a kiss underneath a white floral arch, before dancing around in the sand at their evening reception.

Their second wedding took place almost two years after they got engaged in July 2021. Eliza proposed to Hannah at the Chateau Marmont hotel with a gorgeous sapphire teardrop engagement ring that was pictured on her hand as they both screamed in excitement against the backdrop of the city.

LOOK: Sarah Ferguson concealed baby bump in striking wedding guest mini dress​

RELATED NEWS: Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's royal bride faints during wedding ceremony - details

"She said yes," she simply captioned the Instagram post, which was met with an outpouring of love from their followers.

"Omg - massive congratulations," wrote one, and another added: "This is sooooo sweet and exciting!! Congratulations you two." A third remarked: "This is such an adorable picture - great news and huge congrats to you both."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are close friends with Eliza's family

The Duchess of York also shared her delight at the happy news, saying she was "so proud." She told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden: "Nothing gives my heart greater joy than to see young people happy.

"My Eliza is a special and very talented lady and I wish them all the luck in the world. I have already bagged a seat at the wedding!" she joked. However, it has not been confirmed whether Fergie – who is close friends with Eliza's father Paddy – was on the guest list.

© Instagram / @thelondonchatter Princess Beatrice appeared in the background of a group selfie taken on the wellness retreat

Eliza and her sister Daisy are also friends with Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who appeared to have missed the wedding. Eugenie is preparing to welcome her second child with Jack Brooksbank, due "by the end of May", Sarah told HELLO!, and so would not be able to fly overseas.

Meanwhile, Beatrice was spotted on a restorative gut-health retreat on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex alongside close friend Ellie Goulding and royal fashion designer Emelia Wickstead.

LOOK: Queen Letizia teamed £6m wedding dress with unexpected heirlooms from royal in-laws

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.