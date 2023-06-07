Chelsea Clinton's lavish wedding dress detail you may have missed at $3m nuptials

Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea will soon be celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary with investment banker Marc Mevinsky, which has got us reminiscing about their lavish wedding.

The couple tied the knot in Rhinebeck, New York on July 31, 2010, in a celebration thought to be worth a whopping $3 million. Covering 40,000 square feet, their wedding venue at the Astor Courts Estate boasted an indoor swimming pool, an indoor tennis court, a squash court which is now a library, and a bowling alley – but that wasn't even the most impressive part of the wedding.

© Getty Former US President Bill Clinton walked Chelsea Clinton down the aisle at the Astor Courts Estate

Chelsea looked stunning in a Vera Wang bridal gown that featured a strapless neckline, an organza layered skirt, and a dazzling embellished belt that nipped her in at the waist. What fans may not have realized is this special wedding dress detail cost an estimated $25,000 to create!

© Getty Hillary Clinton's daughter wore a strapless wedding dress with an embellished waist from Vera Wang

With her blonde hair secured back into a bun, Chelsea added a cathedral-length veil, diamond drop earrings, and a tennis bracelet, while her husband looked smart in a Burberry suit, a tallit, and a yarmulke for the ceremony, which combined Chelsea's Methodist background and his Jewish background.

In another nod to Marc's faith, they exchanged vows underneath a Jewish chuppah consisting of hydrangeas and roses, thought to set the couple back around $35,000.

© Getty Chelsea and Marc got married on July 31, 2010

The couple invited 400 family and friends to witness their wedding, including actor Ted Danson, designer Vera Wang, and of course, the bride's parents Bill and Hillary. The former US President was pictured in a black tuxedo custom designed by Burberry's Christopher Bailey, while the former Secretary of State wore a stunning pink ombré gown with floral embellishment from Oscar de la Renta, estimated to be worth $15,000.

They dined on short ribs and Atlantic char by the St. Regis Hotel in New York, followed by an 11-tier vegan cake from La Tulipe Desserts which is said to have cost around $11,000. So between the embellished wedding dress, the gorgeous flower arrangements, and the towering cake, it's safe to say that no expense was spared!

At the time, Chelsea’s parents released a statement that read: "Today, we watched with great pride and overwhelming emotion as Chelsea and Marc wed in a beautiful ceremony at Astor Courts, surrounded by family and their close friends.

© Getty Chelsea and Marc share three kids

"We could not have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate the beginning of their life together, and we are so happy to welcome Marc into our family. On behalf of the newlyweds, we want to give special thanks to the people of Rhinebeck."

Chelsea and Marc have since welcomed three children together – Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper.

