10 The Open Championship stars' weddings: Tiger Woods' $1.5m Bahamas blowout, Rory McIlroy's A-list guestlist & more

Tiger Woods

© Andrew Redington Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren's wedding was top secret

Tiger Woods isn't playing in The Open and he's no longer married to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, but their wedding day was so spectacular, it deserves a mention. The former couple exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony on October 5, 2004, at The Sandy Lane resort and golf course in Barbados that reportedly cost a whopping $1.5 million. The venue was decorated with over 500 roses that he had specially imported to the island, and Hootie and the Blowfish were the evening's entertainment alongside a fireworks display.

The golfer – who is recovering from surgery on a plantar fasciitis injury – made sure no uninvited guests spoiled his big day by renting out all the 200 rooms in the hotel, which range in price from $700 to $8,000 a night. He also hired the island's only helicopter charter company to prevent photographers from flying over the ceremony and had sheets of plywood and a crane hoisting large plants blocking views of the event.

His privacy measures worked a treat as no photos from the wedding were leaked following the ceremony. Among the 120 guests invited to the lavish nuptials were Oprah Winfrey and former NBA stars Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.