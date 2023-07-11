Peter Andre's bride Emily's two rarely-pictured wedding dresses at 164-acre mansion

Peter Andre and his wife Emily (nee MacDonagh) were new parents to their eldest daughter Amelia when they tied the knot on 11 July 2015.

Between juggling a new baby, parenting Peter's two children Princess and Junior and planning a wedding, the couple showed no signs of stress on their magical big day. As they mark their eighth wedding anniversary, join us as we reminisce about Emily's two rarely-seen bridal gowns and their regal wedding venue, set in a picturesque 164 acres of parkland.

When did Peter and Emily Andre get married?

Peter Andre married Emily on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and went public with their romance two years later. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

Where was Peter Andre's wedding?

The singer tied the knot at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, a place he admitted he fell in love with straight away, as soon as he saw it. However, the wedding venue has since gone into liquidation, leaving several couples without a venue or their money back.

What was Emily Andre's wedding dress like?

Emily wore a stunning wedding dress from Sassi Holford, crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt. The beautiful bride was able to change her look during the day, wearing a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

What has Peter Andre said about his marriage?

Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

The singer also revealed the secret to their close relationship, telling Closer: "Over time, it 100 per cent depends on how you get on. That ends up being the key factor as to whether relationships work or not.

© Getty Peter and Emily are parents to children Amelia and Theo

"If you're in love with someone you can't tell if they've put on a couple of kilos or got a couple of wrinkles. You don't notice that, because you've fallen in love with a personality. You bypass everything else - even though Emily happens to be absolutely stunning, anyway."

