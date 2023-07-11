Inside Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's half-a-million-dollar wedding

The country music singer and former NHL star have been married 13 years

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on July 10 – and the couple have come a long way since they exchanged vows in Georgia.

The country music singer, 40, and the former pro ice hockey player, 43, now share a jaw-dropping 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, where they live with their two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, and Carrie loves nothing more than being at home with her family.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's fairytale romance

The Ghost Story singer was just 27 when she and Mike tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort in Greensboro, Georgia, boasting three pools, five championship golf courses, a rustic barn and views over Lake Oconee.

The couple hired the resort for the whole weekend and their lavish wedding celebrations reportedly cost them a whopping $500,000 – and it's clear no expense was spared to make sure they had an unforgettable day.

They redecorated the entire resort, replacing the hotel's rugs and logos with their own custom 'CM' logo. Exchanging vows in front of 200 friends and family members, Carrie looked exquisite in a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress that was adorned with 3,000 handmade silk organza flowers dusted with crystals.

Carrie's dress, which the designer described as "grand and magical", boasted a sheer paneled corset with a sweetheart neckline, a pink satin sash that highlighted her waist, and a full skirt.

She wore her blonde hair in a chic updo and secured her sweeping veil in place with a 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara by Johnathon Arndt which was a wedding gift from Mike

For the reception, Carrie slipped into a Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress, telling People at the time: "The wedding dress was huge. I wanted to get my boogie on, so I had to change."

© Getty Images Carrie was 27 when she married Mike

Carrie wasn't the only member of her wedding party to sparkle in gemstones, her pet pooch, Ace, rocked a Swarovski crystal-encrusted pink tux to lead her down the aisle. "Mike was like, 'He's in pink! What are you doing?'" she told the outlet of Ace's ensemble. "But he looked so handsome."

The newlyweds and their guests dined on sumptuous food including butternut squash ravioli to accommodate Carrie's vegetarianism and herb-roasted filet mignon for the meat-eaters. Their wedding cake was vanilla with vanilla buttercream frosting – her favorite flavor.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike married in Georgia

Their first dance was to Brandon Heath's Love Never Fails, and as a gift to Mike, Carrie arranged for Brandon to attend and perform the song live.

Carrie said that she knew early on that Mike was the right man for her, telling People: "I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with. I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, 'No'.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two sons

"Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in."

Following their wedding, Carrie and Mike shared a statement, which read: "We could not feel more blessed to have found each other and to have shared this day with our friends and family that mean so much to us."