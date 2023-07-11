Strictly's Graziano di Prima's bride is a real-life princess in tropical wedding photos

The Strictly star and the Burn the Floor dancer tied the knot in Graziano's hometown

Graziano di Prima paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Giada Lini on their first wedding anniversary. The Strictly Come Dancing star marked the milestone occasion by sharing very romantic photos from their big day, which took place in Sicily on 9 July 2022.

"1st Wedding Anniversary! I can’t believe it! Already?! Remembering the best day of my life with my favorite person! Ti Amo amore. We dreamed about that day so much and when that day arrived, Was like a dream! You were stunning!

"Amore today and forever our fairytale! +1," he captioned the post, alongside heart emojis. Giadi was among the first to reply, writing in the comments section: "Already 1 year, time flies! Ti amo amore," while many of Graziano's Strictly co-stars congratulated the happy couple.

"Happy anniversary my beautiful friends @grazianodiprima @giada.lini love you both," wrote Kym Marsh, who was paired with Graziano in the dancing competition in 2022, while Janette Manrara remarked: "Happy Anniversary!" and Stacey Dooley and Amy Dowden simply added heart emojis.

© Getty The couple got married in Graziano's hometown in Sicily

Highlighting the couple's tropical destination wedding, the first snap showed the newlyweds holding hands surrounded by palm trees, lush greenery and pink flowers.

They went on to pose against the backdrop of their wedding reception, the Castle of Falconara, and in front of the endless Mediterranean sea – idyllic!

Giadi ditched the sparkles and sequins that Burn the Floor is known for and stepped out in a glamorous white gown with off-the-shoulder lace straps, a sheer low-cut panel on the bodice, and a princess-style tulle skirt. For her bold beauty look, the bride opted for dark eyeliner and lashings of mascara that made her eyes pop and styled her blonde hair in curls that cascaded past her shoulders, with the front section twisted into a half-updo.

Graziano also pulled out all the stops for the occasion, wearing a black suit, crisp white shirt and black tie, slicking his shoulder-length, curly hair away from his face.

The couple got engaged on-stage during a Burn the Floor performance in May 2019, and they chose to exchange vows in a Catholic service in Riesi, which is Graziano's hometown, before getting a horse and carriage to their 14th-century hilltop castle.

© Instagram The dancers got engaged during Burn the Floor

Ahead of their wedding, which was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, he told HELLO!: "I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town.

"I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up."

