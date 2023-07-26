Prince Harry's cousin swaps sheer lace wedding dress for feathered jumpsuit – and two tiaras

Royal brides often serve up two incredible bridal looks, but very few are as daring as Isobel Stanley.

Prince Harry and Prince William's second cousin tied the knot with Tristram Coates, the son of Nicholas Coates and Virginia de Stacpoole, at Ely Cathedral on 22 July 2023. For her wedding ceremony, Isobel looked elegant in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline covered with a sheer lace rounded neckline and long sleeves – not too dissimilar from William's bride Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen lace gown.

Attached to the drop waist was an embroidered train, while the rest of the frock fell into a satin A-line skirt.

The niece of the 18th Earl of Derby wore her brunette hair in a half-up style topped with the Derby Tiara, which boasts eleven angular diamond palmettes with lotus flowers. Beauty-wise, Isobel kept her makeup natural with defined brows, long lashes, pink blush and rosy lips.

Like many other royal brides, she chose a more rebellious look for her evening reception. However, while Kate opted for a strapless gown with an embellished waist and Harry's wife Meghan Markle wore a halterneck frock with a backless design, Isobel threw out the rulebook and rocked a modern jumpsuit.

In Instagram photos shared by friends, she danced on her groom's shoulders wearing an unconventional strapless bridal jumpsuit with a feather trim and fitted cigarette trousers, which she wore alongside a sparkly bracelet and another diamond tiara.

Very little is known about the couple's relationship, but Tristam's mother Virginia took to Instagram to announce their happy engagement news in July 2022. Champagne in hand, the happy couple grinned at the camera on the beach in New Polzeath, Cornwall wearing casual jeans and jumpers.

She wrote: "Tristram & Isobel announced their engagement to our family in one of our favourite places! Happiest few days celebrating!" In the second photo, they sat in camp chairs around a fire on the beach as they smiled at their phone.

