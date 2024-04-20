Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's race day look was a modern take on her wedding dress
The Princess of Wales took inspiration from her own bridal look at Royal Ascot

2 minutes ago
Princess Kate in lace white dress looking up
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Princess Kate took the world by storm when she arrived at Westminster Abbey in 2011 to marry Prince William in a breathtaking bespoke gown. 

Brides have taken inspiration from her beautiful lace gown for years since, but it seems the then-Duchess of Cambridge was influenced by her own gown in 2017 when she arrived at Royal Ascot in a look that felt familiar. 

Princess Kate in lace white dress with william© Getty
Her look combined elements of hers and her sisters bridal gowns

The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen in a gorgeous bright white midi dress with a cinched waist and a subtle peplum detail sitting daintily over the hips. The dress featured an opaque layer with sheer white lace over the top. 

Princess Kate in lace white dress at Royal Ascot 2017 © Getty
Princess Kate rocked a bridal-esque dress to Royal Ascot 2017

Kate's dress featured delicate lace sleeves, much like that of her gorgeous Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress which turned heads six years before.

Kate and William wedding photo leaving Westminster Abbey© Getty
Sarah Burton designed Kate's wedding dress

This was no coincidence as the royal's race day look was an Alexander McQueen number, much like the bridal gown which was believed to have set her parents Carole and Michael Middleton back £250,000. 

Kate in wedding dress in carriage© Getty
Kate's gown featured lace over the bodice

"Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen’s work," said a statement from the Palace before the big day.

Kate in white dress featuring a lacy neckline and sleeves© Getty
Kate's dress featured a lacy neckline and sleeves

Kate's gown was covered in handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework, giving it a timeless quality, and featured an estimated 8.85-foot-long train. 

Pippa Middleton in lacy wedding dress © Getty
Pippa Middleton's wedding dress had a high lacy neckline

Though Kate's race day look didn't have quite the same majestic bridal feel, it was supremely elegant and clearly took pointers from her iconic wedding dress. The neckline of Kate's 2017 Ascot look also seemed to take inspiration from her sister Pippa Middleton's bridal gown from her nuptials that same year to former professional racing driver and hedge fund manager, James Matthews.

Carole Middleton watching James Matthews and Pippa Middleton© Getty
Pippa's dress featured a lacy neckline

When Pippa got married at St Mark's Church in Berkshire, she stunned in a bespoke Giles Deacon gown that was entirely seamless and featured the most beautiful lace high neck and a lace-adorned bodice which looked strikingly similar to the bodice and neckline of the Princess' race day look.

Kate's hair in a pristine chignon© Getty
Kate's hair was worn in a pristine chignon to Royal Ascot

Prince William's wife styled her race day dress with a nude clutch and nude suede heels. The perfect finishing touch was a white fascinator which was adorned with delicate flowers. Kate's fascinator was sat on the top of her head, with her brunette locks styled in an elegant chignon at the nape of her neck. 

Pippa's wedding hair in a low bun next to james© Getty
Pippa's hair was worn in a low bun

Her sister also rocked a low bun when she tied the knot which perfectly complimented the high neckline that both her wedding gown and her sister's Ascot look share in common. By comparison, the V-shaped cut out of the high lace neckline of the Princess' bridal gown was complimented perfectly by a half-updo.

Kate in carriage with William, Sophie, and Edward© Getty
Kate arrived by carriage with William, Sophie, and Edward

The Princess was seen arriving at Royal Ascot in 2017 in an open carriage alongside her husband the then-Duke of Cambridge, as well as Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.

Princess Beatrice with kate in white© Getty
Princess Beatrice also looked a vision in white

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia was a fairytale princess at Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding party 

Also in attendance was Kate's mother Carole who looked splendid in a pale blue midi dress with three-quarter-length sleeves which was styled with an eye-catching saucer-like hat, as well as Princess Beatrice who opted for bridal white with pastel floral adornments. 

