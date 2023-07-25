Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas models bikini in hilarious wedding anniversary tribute

Cressida Bonas celebrated her third anniversary with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley on 25 July, and her hilarious tribute is not what you'd expect.

The 34-year-old – who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 – kept it casual in her beach attire, which included a grey cap covering her blonde beach waves, orange sunglasses and a strapless bikini that was out of shot. Showing off their playful relationship, Harry wore a brown hat with a silver chain around his neck as he lent over to push his wife's nose up in a funny expression.

"3 years with you. Woo! Thank you for always making me laugh even when I don’t feel like it!" Cressida captioned the photo, and fans flooded the comments section with messages such as: "Super cute."

The White House Farm actress and estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, were forced to change their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple - who now share son Wilbur - tied the knot at the exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex back in 2020.

Cressida married Harry in a secret ceremony in July 2020

For the intimate ceremony, Cressida recycled a high-street wedding dress that cost under £600. In an article she wrote for The Spectator, she explained: "Four days before the big day I marched up and down Oxford Street on the hunt for a wedding dress.

"Finding nothing, I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video. I went home and found the dusty frock at the back of my cupboard. After some ironing, it looked good as new."

WATCH: See more unconventional celebrity wedding dresses

The midi dress boasted a high neckline with a ruffle, a tiered skirt, and an open back with a little bow – a very unconventional choice for a wedding.

Speaking of her ceremony, she said: "Not what we’d envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined. Imperfect yet perfect - a day we will never forget."

© Instagram The White House Farm actress shares son Wilbur with her husband

However, she had previously admitted during an interview with ES Magazine that she never wanted a big celebration. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained.

"We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

© Getty Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014

Before dating her now-husband, Cressida was in a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie. After rumours of a royal engagement escalated, Cressida is said to have become increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention.

Harry explained in his memoir Spare that he ended their relationship after they returned from a skiing trip to Kazakhstan. "There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty – but not love everlasting," he shared.

© Getty Cressida attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

"The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress."

He explained she wasn't surprised and said: "These things had been on her mind as well." The former couple remained on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

