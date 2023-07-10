Royal wedding! Princess is ethereal in lacy gown and diamond tiara at French cathedral

Prince Amaury of Bourbon-Parma and Pélagie de Mac Mahon had their religious ceremony in France

It wouldn't be a royal wedding without a simply beautiful bride! Prince Amaury of Bourbon-Parma and his wife Pélagie de Mac Mahon may have already tied the knot in a civil ceremony last month, but they marked their religious blessing on 8 July.

Tying in with the regal setting of the Saint-Lazare Cathedral in Autun, France, the aristocratic bride stepped out in a romantic lace gown with a V-neck and sheer lace applique sleeves. See more show-stopping royal wedding dresses in the clip below...

Pélagie wore her dark hair in a low bun a la Meghan Markle and accessorised with a regal tiara in a diamond floral pattern, chunky earrings and a cathedral-length veil with a scalloped lace trim.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock The bride looked stunning in a lacy wedding dress and diamond tiara

Prince Charles-Emmanuel of Bourbon-Parma's son Prince Amaury also looked suave in a morning suit with a black tailcoat, pale grey waistcoat, pink tie and dark grey pinstripe trousers.

Following their wedding ceremony, which was witnessed by fellow royals including Prince Joachim and Princess Yasmine Murat of Denmark and Prince Jean of Luxembourg, the newlywed and their guests travelled to the Château de Sully, the bride's ancestral home, for their reception.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Prince Amaury Bourbon-Parme and Pelagie Mac Mahon got married at Saint-Lazare cathedral

Amaury – a descendant of Robert I Duke of Parma – and Pélagie's – a descendant of French President Patrice de Mac Mahon – wedding comes one month after their first ceremony on 3 June in Sully. One photo shared by @royaltyandprotocol showed the couple in more relaxed, summery attire.

The groom opted for cream trousers and a blue blazer as he sat next to his bride-to-be, who looked stunning in a white mini dress with a square neckline and a bow around the waist. Once again, her hair was twisted into an elegant bun, but instead of a formal tiara, she wore a wide-brimmed hat and pearl drop earrings. In a nod to Pélagie's Scottish heritage, bagpipes were played on the day.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock The couple had a civil ceremony in June and a religious ceremony in July 2023

The couple are thought to have met at Château de Sully through mutual friends, and they went on to announce their engagement at Megginch Castle in March 2023.

