Tom Brady sparks debate for ‘lying, cheating’ cryptic quote a year after split from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady recently stirred curiosity among his Instagram followers with a thought-provoking post.

The 46-year-old athlete shared a poignant quote from the late Muhammad Ali about the essence of a person's character, touching on themes of integrity and authenticity.

"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart," the quote began, emphasizing the fundamental role of the heart in shaping a person's nature.

"A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man," it continued, suggesting a direct correlation between one's heart and actions. "A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man."

Ali's words delved deeper, asserting that a person's heart defines their existence: "A living heart" equates to "a living man," while "a dead heart" signifies a "dead man."

The quote concluded with a powerful reflection on greatness, stating, "Regardless of a man's title, rank, wealth, or position, if the heart is not great, then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great, that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small."

Adding his personal touch, the legendary NFL star encouraged his followers to take pride in their inner selves, saying, "Be proud of the man in the glass."

While the intent behind Brady's cryptic post remained unclear, it came nearly a year after his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen was officially dissolved in October 2022.

The couple's separation followed a period of living apart, partly due to disagreements over Tom's football career.

The celebrated quarterback initially retired in 2021 but made a brief return before retiring again in February 2023. Gisele, 43, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, later addressed rumors linking their split to Tom's football career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in March, she expressed her unwavering support for Tom, dismissing the claims as hurtful and stating, "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true."

Gisele clarified her stance on football, emphasizing her supportive role and continuous cheer for Brady. Post-divorce, the ex-couple has maintained a collaborative approach to co-parenting their children, Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14.

Gisele also expressed her ongoing support for Tom's eldest son, Jack, 16, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

In the meantime, Tom's personal life has been under the spotlight, with rumors of an on-off relationship with model Irina Shayk and sightings at high-profile events, including Art Basel Miami.

On the other hand, Gisele has been linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, though she has refuted these speculations, indicating she's not currently in a relationship.

