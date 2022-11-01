Tom Brady candidly comments on Gisele Bundchen divorce: 'All you can do is the best' The NFL star and the model confirmed their split in October

Tom Brady has spoken out about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen which he confirmed last week after weeks of speculation.

The NFL star was discussing juggling his professional and personal life during an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!. He said he has a "very amicable situation" with model Gisele, with whom he shares children Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, and concluded: "All you can do is the best you could do."

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," explained the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

The NFL player and model with their children

"So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

The couple got engaged and married in 2009, planning their wedding in just 10 days, but they revealed they had reached a divorce settlement in late October. In a statement released on Instagram, Tom explained: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

The former couple got engaged and married in 2009

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

