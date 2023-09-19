Gisele Bündchen opens up on ‘very tough’ Tom Brady divorce

Navigating personal challenges, Gisele Bündchen recently opened up about the dual pain of her divorce from Tom Brady and the health issues faced by her parents.

In a candid interview with People, the Brazilian supermodel reflected, “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life.”

Throughout such tumultuous times, she has remained steadfast, believing in the age-old adage: “With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Gisele, who split from Tom in October 2022 after a heated disagreement over his decision to return to the NFL, chose not to delve into the details of her parents' health.

Instead, she emphasized her coping mechanisms. Staying active played a significant role in her healing journey. She emphasized: “I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would’ve been very hard.”

At 43, Gisele looks fitter than ever, a testament to her daily commitment to exercise, proper nutrition, and mindfulness. She loves walking, practicing yoga, and weightlifting, ensuring she remains connected to her physical well-being. Furthermore, introspection led her to make significant lifestyle choices, like quitting alcohol.

She noted a distinct difference post her 40s regarding her body's response to wine, saying, “It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine…Well, it is not healthy for me… I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.” She highlighted the clarity, improved sleep, and heightened awareness she felt after giving up alcohol.

Incorporating meditation into her routine, Gisele stressed its importance in helping her observe emotions and be proactive rather than reactive. Always an advocate for self-care, she's vocal against the misconception that self-care is an act of selfishness.

“When you feel good, you’re a better mom, you’re a better friend, you’re calmer…you’re more grounded,” she asserted, emphasizing the ripple effect of one's well-being on loved ones.

Gisele and Tom's relocation to Tampa Bay, Fla., in 2020 marked Brady’s final football seasons. Following their separation, Gisele and their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, made Miami their new home.

Emphasizing her affinity for sunlit locations, Gisele gushed: “I love the sunshine. Just feeling the sun, just taking a dip in the ocean... Just being in nature just gives you energy.”

Among all her accomplishments, her pride in her children stands out. Describing them as “loving,” “thoughtful,” and “considerate,” she shared that Benjamin has taken up football, wearing his dad's iconic No. 12 jersey.

Vivian, while part of her school's swim team, has aspirations in horseback riding. Gisele recently invested in a lavish equestrian estate in South Florida but laughingly said she wouldn’t be getting a second horse for Vivian just yet, jesting: “You’re 10, calm down.”