Tom Brady follows Gisele's lead and ditches wedding ring amid rumoured marriage troubles

Weeks after his wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, Tom Brady has fuelled further rumours about marriage problems by ditching his own gold band.

MORE: Tom Brady is all smiles as he arrives solo at Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's surprise wedding

Pictures show the quarterback emerging from his hotel on 16 October wearing navy trousers, a white T-shirt and a pale blue jacket while holding his khaki gym bag – and with his left hand on display, his wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady reveals wife Gisele's secret message to him after Super Bowl win

Tom was heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 October. The NFL star has ditched his accessory for several sporting events in the past, perhaps for safety reasons. For example, he did not wear his ring for a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, and his hand was notably bare even as far back as 2010 when he was playing for the New England Patriots against the New York Jets.

READ: Tom Brady lashes out mid-game amid rumored marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen

RELATED: Today's Al Roker shares emotional lakeside wedding photo: 'Such an honour'

Plus, it is not unusual for him to leave his ring off for family photos or Instagram snaps, too.

The NFL star is often spotted without his band while playing. (Pictured in 2010)

While neither Tom nor Gisele have commented on their relationship, the model did open up about her feelings about Tom's unretirement.

Speaking of his unexpected decision, she told Elle: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Tom wearing his gold wedding ring back in 2021

She also shared a cryptic message about not putting up with an "inconsistent" partner. The mother-of-two responded to a quote shared by motivational speaker and popular podcast host Jay Shetty which read: "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Gisele commented with a simple praising hands emoji, which her followers saw as a clear indication of her marriage troubles. Fans took to the comments section to write: "Girl get that energy back. Team Gisele!" and: "I'm team Gisele here. This man will choose football over anything."

Tom and Gisele got married in 2009

The couple got engaged in January 2009 and married just weeks later, in the first of two wedding ceremonies within one year.

"We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect," Tom told GQ back in 2009 of his Santa Monica nuptials. After saying 'I do', the newlyweds headed home with Gisele's parents, who flew in from Brazil, Tom's parents and his son, John, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night."

MORE: What has Kate Hudson said of her wedding to Danny Fujikawa?

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.