Eric McCormack and his wife Janet Holden are divorcing after 26 years of marriage. The news spread across the showbiz world when it was announced on Wednesday that the actor's estranged wife had begun proceedings, citing "irreconcilable differences". But many might be wondering who the Will & Grace star's wife is.

Although Eric, 60, is known for playing the lead character in the hit sitcom, less is known about Janet. However, it seems she has built up a successful career in her own right…

Meet Eric's famous wife, Janet

Janet Holden was born in Canada and although not a huge amount is known about the star, she has worked in the television and film industry since the early 1990s. It was on the set of a TV show where she would go on to meet her future husband.

According to IMDb, Janet's assistant director credits include working on titles such as The Edge, Mr. Magoo, Portraits of a Killer, Angel Flight Down, and the 1994 Canadian TV show, Lonesome Dove TV, where she met Eric.

Why are the Hollywood couple divorcing?

The actor and Janet are divorcing due to "irreconcilable differences", which Janet herself filed on the legal papers when she began divorce proceedings.

It's not known the deeper reasons behind the split, but MailOnline states that Janet is also seeking spousal support and reportedly wants to "end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support".

It's not known how long the pair have been separated.

Do Eric and Janet have kids?

Eric and Janet share one son together, 21-year-old Finnigan Holden McCormack.

However, it's clear the famous family prefers to keep their personal life away from the spotlight, and not much is known about their son. Eric posts heavily on Instagram about his work to promote his recent projects but rarely posts about his life away from acting or philanthropic work.

What has Eric said about his marriage and wife in the past?

Although Eric keeps his personal life private, he did speak to The Guardian previously about the story of how he and his ex-wife met. "She was the assistant director.

"I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck. There was a little bit of mystery and danger, which was fun."

The actor continued: "At first she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

The pair tied the knot in August 1997 which was shortly after Eric landed his big break playing Will Truman in the hit NBC sitcom, Will & Grace. When the show, which also starred Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, premiered in 1998, it became a huge hit, rivaling the likes of Friends and Frasier.