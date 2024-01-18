Princess Eugenie's unearthed comments on 'out of fashion' wedding dress

Princess Eugenie was very "decisive" about what wedding dress she wanted when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, hinting she didn't want a style that was "out of fashion."

As with all royal weddings, anticipation was high in the months leading up to her big day, especially when it came to details about her wedding dress and bridal tiara. Sarah Ferguson's daughter teased when discussing her chosen look during an interview on The One Show. After being asked whether she wanted a straight or meringue silhouette, she replied: "Maybe a mix of both. Can you do that? Is there such a thing?

© Getty The royal said she was "decisive" about her wedding dress, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos

"No meringue shoulders - that's a little bit out of fashion - maybe it's in fashion now? We'll see what happens."

The Princess settled on a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos with a V at the front and the back which, combined with her lack of veil, showed off her scoliosis scar. It was a style she had envisioned from the moment she started her wedding dress search following Jack's proposal on New Year's Day in 2018.

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a low-back wedding dress to show off her scoliosis scar

"As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away," she told Vogue. "I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

She added she found wedding planning a little "nerve-wracking", which is understandable considering she only made some decisions on the morning of her big day! "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," Eugenie added.

It's reported that Eugenie and Jack were unsure which carriage they should use but just hours before their wedding began, they chose the Scottish State Coach in case the unpredictable British weather brought them rain.

© Jonathan Brady/Pa/Shutterstock Jack proposed with an unsual ring on New Year's Day in 2018

The couple met during a Verbier ski holiday in 2010 when Princess Eugenie was 20 and Brooksbank was 24, and they dated for eight years before Jack got down on one knee during their holiday in Nicaragua.

Speaking of the emotional moment, she explained on The One Show: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married at Windsor Castle in 2018

Eugenie revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II was one of the first people to hear about the engagement, and she was "very happy" for them. She said: "Granny actually knew right at the very beginning, she was one of the few people who knew. She was very happy, as was my Grandfather."

Following eight months of wedding planning, the royals got married on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same venue chosen by Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry five months earlier.

