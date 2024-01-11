Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

It has been a whole year since the release of the Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir, Spare.

In his own words, Prince Harry, opened up about the impact of his mother Diana's tragic death when he was a young boy, his military career and his complicated relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, the Prince of Wales.

The father-of-two also used the book to put the record straight about a number of stories in the media over the years, particularly when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

It had been long been reported that Harry and Meghan had told family and friends that the Duchess was expecting their first child at the wedding of Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, on 12 October 2018.

Harry confirmed that had been the case in his memoir, Spare, and explained the reason behind it.

He wrote: "Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people.

"Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding.

"Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

© Getty Harry and Meghan with the late Queen at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The Sussexes revealed their happy news to Harry's father, then Prince Charles, "at Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom".

Harry added that Charles was "delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time".

© Getty Meghan's pregnancy was announced ahead of their royal tour of Australia

The Duke and Duchess then told Prince William and Kate after the drinks reception at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

"We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate. She was across the room, talking to Pippa [Middleton]," Harry wrote. "I said we could do it later, but he insisted. So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished."

Kensington Palace announced Meghan's pregnancy on 15 October 2018 as they touched down in Sydney, Australia for their royal tour – three days after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

© Getty Harry and Meghan share a close bond with Eugenie and Jack, with the couples recently reuniting in Portugal

Harry and Meghan's firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, arrived on 6 May 2019 at London's Portland Hospital.

Since then, the Sussexes welcomed daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on 4 June 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

WATCH: See Archie and Lilibet's cutest moments

It was revealed in December that Harry's memoir topped Amazon's Most Sold list of 2023.