Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress designer seriously confuses fans with unseen photo

Princess Eugenie caused a stir when she swapped her Peter Pilotto wedding dress for a bold second gown for her evening reception with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter chose a blush gown by Zac Posen, and while there are very few photos of the royal bride in her second outfit, the designer delighted fans by sharing a rare behind-the-scenes look back in 2020. To mark the couple's second anniversary, he posted a snap of the newlyweds looking in the other direction as they posed for official photos inside Windsor Castle, with suit-clad Jack wrapping his arm around his new wife.

It highlighted Eugenie's stunning gown, with long sheer sleeves, a wrapped bodice, a fitted waist and, most notably, a train that billowed around her legs.

"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack! It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way," Zac captioned the behind-the-scenes photo.

While many admired the dress, others were left confused over the background, which saw the red vintage carpet and the velvet chair repeated in a smudged mirror image. "What is going on in the background? it wrecks my concentration on the beautiful dress and absolutely beautiful colour," wrote one, and another added: "Why is this photoshopped so much and so poorly? They seem to be transposed into this pieced-together fake background."

© Getty The evening reception dress went on display at Windsor Castle

It's possible that Zac chose to conceal the background deliberately in order to protect the royal couple and their guests' privacy. Others weren't deterred by the background, and couldn't take their eyes off Eugenie. "This gown was a masterpiece," a third commented, and a fourth added: "Breathtaking work Zac."

But did you know Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter actually based her second wedding dress on a film star? Eugenie took inspiration from actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's beautiful gown in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief, complete with the same structured bodice and flowing skirt but with modest long sleeves, instead of the strapless neckline.

© Getty Princess Eugenie's first wedding dress had a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

The Royal Family's website said the pastel hue was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the blush of an English rose. "Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York," the website added. In another subtle tribute to Eugenie's heritage, Zac ensured the White Rose of York was embroidered on both the shoulder and back which held together the cape.

The gown, made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk, went on display at Windsor Castle alongside Eugenie's first wedding dress, her sister Princess Beatrice's maid-of-honour dress, and her bridesmaid Theodora Williams' frock.

In the audio guide, the royal explained: "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he’d found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team."

© Getty Images The couple got married at Windsor Castle

© WPA Pool Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in October 2018

© Getty Zara was pictured in a blue knee-length dress that she battled in the wind

© Getty The newlyweds headed to their wedding reception in an Aston Martin DB10

