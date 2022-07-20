Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details From her bridal gowns to her venues

Jennifer Lopez, 52, walked down the aisle for the fourth time with Ben Affleck on 16 July 2022, after the couple rekindled their romance back in April 2021.

They got engaged for the first time in 2002, but they split in 2004. At the time, JLo had already been married to Ojani Noa, and following her relationship with Ben, she went on to tie the knot with Cris Judd and Marc Anthony – and all of her wedding days have been vastly different.

Look back at Jennifer's stunning wedding days, from her bridal gowns to her venues.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding

Venue

Jennifer and actor Ben chose an intimate wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, a celebrity-approved wedding venue used by the likes of Britney Spears and Jason Alexander and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

In her newsletter On the J.Lo, she opened up about her big day, which took place so late at night that they couldn't have the Elvis officiator. "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," the Marry Me actress wrote.

Wedding Dress

JLo wore two wedding dresses to marry Ben Affleck

JLo's first dress was originally worn by the star on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Ben. It was simple, high-neck, sleeveless A-line by Alexander McQueen, and she told Chris Appleton in a behind-the-scenes video: "I've had this dress for so many years and I was just saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it."

She later changed into an embellished gown by Zuhair Murad with off-the-shoulder lace sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," the singer added.

Guest list

It is thought that their five children acted as their witnesses: Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 14, and Ben's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten.

Jennifer and Ben are reportedly planning to host a second wedding celebration in Georgia at the end of July, with a bigger guest list including Ben's brother Casey, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer's friend Drea de Matteo, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's wedding

Venue

The former couple were married for 10 years

Jennifer married Marc Anthony at a surprise wedding ceremony at her Beverly Hills home on 5 June 2004.

Guests were reportedly invited to a barbecue in Jennifer's garden where a marquee and flower-decked canopy had been set up for the couple's nuptials. They were taken by surprise when JLo stepped out in a wedding dress.

Wedding dress

The bride looked stunning in an ivory lace gown by Vera Wang which she paired with diamond accessories from Neil Lane, while the groom wore a white Armani suit.

Guest list

Around 40 guests were invited to witness the intimate wedding day, including the couple's close family members.

The former couple went their separate ways in 2014, releasing a statement that read: “We have decided to end our marriage. This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved, and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time."

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd's wedding

Venue

Cris described their wedding as "a circus"

The singer tied the knot with dancer and choreographer Cris Judd on 21 September 2001, after they met on her music video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

They exchanged vows in a private hilltop mansion in Calabasas, but Cris later described the ceremony as "a circus." He told US Weekly: "[Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain … trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace."

Wedding dress

Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy Valentino gown with long sheer sleeves, wearing her hair in an elegant updo finished with a long veil. Cris also looked smart in a morning suit with a silver tie, and the couple were pictured grinning as they walked hand-in-hand down the petal-strewn aisle.

Guest list

Around 170 guests were in attendance, including Jen's then-manager Benny Medina, who acted as the best man, her two sisters Lynda and Lesley, who were bridesmaids, and her childhood friend Arlene Rodriguez, who was the maid of honour.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa's wedding

Venue

Jennifer met her first husband Ojani Noa at a Miami restaurant

JLo wed her first husband Ojani Noa on 22 February 1997. The couple met in Miami where Ojani was working as a waiter in a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan.

Little is known about their wedding, but JLo later admitted it didn't take place in a Church. Speaking on her own YouTube channel, she said: "I've never been married in a church.

"I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those."

Wedding dress

For her first wedding, Jennifer wore a high-neck column gown with a racer-style top and a low back and wore her hair in a bun adorned with white flowers.

The couple split in 1998.

