Jennifer Lopez needs to stay single - take it from someone who also loves love
Jennifer Lopez in jeans and a white shirt© Getty

Why JLo really should stay single for a while (by someone who also loves love)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their divorce this week

By: Rosie Green
2 minutes ago
If you scrutinise Jennifer Lopez's relationship history - and a lot of people are right now - there is a pattern.

She embarks on a passionate romantic relationship that results in a can-be-seen-from-space engagement ring, followed by a glitzy wedding and then a divorce.  

JLo is then single for a very brief period of time before starting the whole process all over again. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" held at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)© Getty
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their divorce

U.S. TV personality Dr. Drew has recently claimed she is addicted to love and I understand this.

I too am happiest in a relationship. Between 15 and 45 I was single for six months max. After my divorce, I had to take a good long look at myself and my behaviours. I wanted to make sure I didn't repeat the mistakes of my past and was better equipped to make a success of future relationships. 

After therapy, reading and soul searching, I figured out part of the reason my breakup hit me so hard was I was fearful of being alone. I was petrified of being single. It was primal. 

A study in Psychology Today reported that people who fear being single are affected more negatively by breakups.  They are more likely to obsess over an ex, suffer from low self-esteem and take longer to recover. 

Rosie Green journalist posing on porch wearing green floral skirt© Rosie Green
Rosie Green says being single is important

The reverse was true for those who were happy to be single. They moved on swiftly and it didn't decimate their confidence. 

All my life when people told me they were happy being single I categorically didn't believe them. I thought it was a line they just trotted out. Why couldn't I believe that being unpartnered could be a desirable and content state? 

ROSIE'S COLUMN: My advice to Victoria Beckham as Harper turns 13: brace yourself!

I think a mix of society hard selling the romantic dream and also my single parent childhood meant I craved a solid family unit. But then through the aforesaid introspective work, something shifted. Rather than seeing being single as a (joyless) waiting room till you met someone, I came to think about it more as an alternative, but no less valid way to live. 

Even if your ultimate desire is to meet someone (and don't get me wrong, I love being in a relationship), it makes sense that being comfortable on your own is likely to mean you make good partner choices going forward.

Rosie Green in patterned shirt dress on This Morning© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Rosie Green learned how to be single

You are not desperate, so you are likely to make a considered decision and have healthy boundaries.

I have a brilliant friend who is smart, very successful and funny. She hates being single so much that she often goes for any guy that shows an interest.  

ADVICE: Navigating 'exhausting' midlife dating – from people who have been there

When I last saw her, I said, "You wouldn't walk into a shop and choose the first dress you see, why would you commit to the first man that asked?" She shook her head and acknowledged that it's not in her best interests but said she can't stop herself. 

JLo, I hope you can fight the urge to dive straight into another relationship and stay single for a while. I promise it will be beneficial. We are rooting for you!

Introducing HELLO!'s Second Act

Two women out shopping for the day, taking a break and sitting down on a couch in a clothing store together.© Getty

HELLO! wanted to create a space dedicated to sharing incredible stories from midlife; somewhere you can find inspiring stories of like-minded women, living their best life beyond 45.

Enter, Second Act...

For too long, we were expected to fade into the background when we hit 45, but we're here to reframe your Second Act as a celebratory, exciting new chapter with endless possibilities ahead.

From women who embarked on new careers in their fifties, to those who travelled the world alone after their children left home, to women who finally felt confident when they reached their forties, Second Act is devoted to celebrating the incredible stories of midlife, and we'd love to have you along for the journey - because being part of a community makes everything more enjoyable.

Visit HELLO!'s Second Act hub 

