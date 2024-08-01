Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman's controversial relationship with husband Daniel Neeleman

Hannah Neeleman has become an internet sensation thanks to her social media account, Ballerina Farm.

The 34-year-old Mormon influencer is a former ballerina who trained at the highly prestigious music school, Juilliard in New York.

However, she now lives on a 328-acre farm in Utah with her husband Daniel, 35, and their eight kids, Henry, 12, Charles, 10, George, nine, Frances, seven, Lois, five, Martha, three, Mabel, two, and Flora, six months.

© Instagram Hannah and Daniel share eight children

Hannah has been dubbed a "tradwife" – short for 'traditional wife' – a term used to describe a woman who prefers to have kids and stay home to take care of their family, typically by cooking and cleaning.

The content creator had dreams of becoming a professional ballerina before she met her husband but soon gave up dancing once she relocated from NYC to Utah to be with him.

Their relationship has sparked some controversy after new facts about their romance came to light following a recent profile on the couple.

Hannah and Daniel's controversial relationship

© Instagram Hannah and Daniel got married two months after they began dating

Hannah met Daniel – who was also raised Mormon – at a basketball game, and while he was immediately enamored and asked her out on a date, she politely declined his initial invitation.

Daniel revealed that Hannah turned down his advances for six months before he took matters into his own hands and left her little choice but to spend time with him.

Daniel's dad is the billionaire founder of several commercial airlines, including JetBlue, and when Daniel discovered that Hannah was flying with them on a five-hour flight, he pulled some strings so he could sit next to her on the plane.

© Instagram Hannah and her family live on a farm in Utah

His divisive persistence paid off, as soon after they became a couple.

Hannah was still at Juilliard and told Daniel she wanted to date "for a year" before they married so she could finish her studies.

But according to The Sunday Times profile by journalist Megan Agnew, Daniel told her they had "to get married now" and two months after the JetBlue flight, they tied the knot.

Three months after their wedding, Hannah fell pregnant with their first child.

Megan pointed out in the article that she found it difficult to speak to Hannah during the interview without a family member interrupting.

She wrote: "I can't, it seems, get an answer out of Neeleman without her being corrected, interrupted or answered for by either her husband or a child."

© Instagram As a Mormon, Hannah doesn't use birth control

Another controversial moment in Hannah and Daniel's relationship happened recently when Daniel bought her an apron for her birthday instead of tickets for a trip to Greece like she'd asked for.

In a TikTok video, Hannah can be seen opening the present before explaining that Daniel gifted her the apron so she could "finally collect eggs".

Hannah didn't take kindly to the article implying that she has been "oppressed" by her husband and denied the implications in a video on Instagram.

She explained: "A couple of weeks ago we had a reporter come into our home to learn more about our family and business. We thought the interview went really well, very similar to the dozens of interviews we had done in recent memory.

© Instagram Hannah defended her husband and their lifestyle

"We were taken back, however, when we saw the printed article, which shocked us and which shocked the world by being an attack on our family and my marriage, portraying me as oppressed with my husband being the culprit.

"This couldn't be further from the truth. Nothing we said in the interview [implied this] which leads me to believe the angle taken was predetermined."