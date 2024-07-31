Ex GMA anchor and actor Cameron Mathison announces split from wife of 22 years Vanessa

Actor and TV correspondent Cameron Mathison and his wife Vanessa announced on Wednesday that after 22 years of marriage, they were going their separate ways.

The 54-year-old Canadian-American actor and his wife, 57, a former model, tied the knot on July 27, 2002, and marked their 22nd wedding anniversary earlier this week. They met as working models in NYC in 1998 and began dating soon after, tying the knot a few years later.

They posted a joint statement on social media earlier today, including a set of photographs of theirs together.

Recommended video You may also like Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

Their joint statement read: "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

The pair also share two children, son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18, who will be heading off to college in a few weeks and leave them as empty nesters. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

The statement concluded: "We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."

© Instagram Cameron and Vanessa Mathison shared a joint statement announcing their separation after 22 years of marriage

After his time as a model, Cameron finally made it big on the small screen when he began playing the role of Ryan Lavery on the hit soap All My Children, beginning in 1997 and ending in 2011.

LATEST: GMA's latest shake-up as Michael Strahan's absence still not addressed

The role earned him a Soap Opera Digest Award in 1999 and two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the 2000s, and he began following that up with appearances on TV as a correspondent.

© Getty Images The couple first met in 1998 and tied the knot in 2002

STAR REELS

In 2009, after years of filming several segments and hosting a variety of specials for Good Morning America, Cameron joined the roster as a regular correspondent, using his star power and charisma to help cover several major events, like the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, the MTV Video Music Awards, and many more.

MORE: Lara Spencer 'cherishes every minutes' as her Olympics assignment comes to an end

He remained in the role until 2015, when he joined Entertainment Tonight as one of their weekend anchors and correspondents, but continued to make occasional appearances on GMA. He soon began starring in General Hospital in 2021, where his wife Vanessa also made a cameo in 2022.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed two children during their marriage, Lucas and Leila

Cameron recently returned to GMA, this time to promote his new game show Beat The Bridge, and fondly remembered some of the special times he shared on the show with his then-wife and kids.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' real reason for taking time off GMA revealed by wife Ali Wentworth — see here

"I flash back, and I think it was around the summer of 2008, and I was doing a lot of segments with my kids," he remembered. "There was a water park segment, and then we did this beautiful staycation segment."

© Getty Images The Emmy nominated-actor was a GMA correspondent officially from 2009-2015

When some of the old footage popped back up on screen, he exclaimed: "Oh my gosh, they're so little, I can't stand it! I hope they're watching right now."