Ryan Reynolds stunned after just learning wife Blake Lively's real name

Ryan Reynolds has been married to Blake Lively for almost 12 years – but that doesn't mean he knows everything about his wife.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, was left stunned on Wednesday after he discovered Blake's real surname following the announcement of her debut haircare line.

Blake revealed that she has created her own beauty brand, Blake Brown, named after her father, who was born Ernest 'Ernie' Brown.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ryan praised Blake for her latest achievement while also admitting he had only just discovered that her real surname is Brown.

"I'm obscenely proud of this woman," he wrote. "She's been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years.

"The result is exactly what you'd expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromisingly quality control genius."

He added: "Also, I just found out her last name is Brown."

Blake, now 36, was born in 1987 to her parents Ernie Brown and Elaine Lively, who named their daughter Blake Ellender Brown.

However, after her parents married, Ernie decided to buck tradition and changed his surname from Brown to Lively, Elaine's name from her first marriage to Ronald Lively.

Blake confirmed her latest business venture on July 31 with a lengthy Instagram post.

She wrote: "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair.

"It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other.

"To love it well, I've found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error."

She continued: "I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty.

"Why create a line if I had products that worked? Great question. I wanted something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance… turns out highest quality is most expensive, who knew??

"There's a reason brands tend to have to make compromises, but we didn't stop til we got there. (Refer back to 7 years in the making). I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume.

"I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn't feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be."

Blake added: "I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.

"As someone who loves design desperately, I wanted it to look stunning on your shelf because that's valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful."

Blake concluded: "I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once. And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously.

"It was a beast to build. But I couldn't be prouder of it what we created for you. Time to fly from the nest baby… @blakebrownbeauty."