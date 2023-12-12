Emma Stone makes rare revelation about unexpected injury amid private wedding celebrations with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone has never shared much, if any, details about her intimate wedding three years ago to husband Dave McCary.

However, while little is known about the nuptials, from what her dress might have looked like to the location and decor, now fans do know an unexpected detail: that she had a black eye to cover up that week.

The Easy A actress, 35, has been back in the spotlight this fall season while promoting her highly-anticipated, and Golden Globe-nominated, film Poor Things – directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, also starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and others – and during her latest interview, she dished on the unexpected, terribly timed injury she had right before walking down the aisle.

TRAILER: Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things

Speaking with fellow actors Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett on their podcast SmartLess, Emma proved her clumsy habits to the hosts with quite the example.

"The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye," she confessed.

The revelation, which came after a long list of other inadvertent injuries, left Sean suggesting she might need a helmet, to which Emma jokingly agreed with: "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."

© Instagram Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019

Emma and Dave, 38, first met in December 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time – this month she became the youngest host to join the legendary show's "Five Timers Club" – where Dave worked as a segment director from 2013 to 2016.

MORE: Emma Stone shares rare details of friendship with Taylor Swift

MORE: Emma Stone just recycled her never-before-seen wedding mini dress

Though the two have kept their romance and subsequent marriage largely private ever since, the comedian did announce their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post in December 2019, where Emma showed off her engagement ring, a white pearl set on a pavéed diamond band.

© Getty The two keep their personal life largely out of the spotlight

The two initially had set out to tie the knot in March 2020, though they delayed the ceremony until September of that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean, though they keep details about their baby girl away from the spotlight.

© Getty They made their first public appearance at a January 2019 LA Clippers game

Both Dave and Emma have rarely commented about their life as parents, save for a brief comment from the first-time mom in 2021 during an appearance on UK talk show Lorraine, while promoting Cruella.

When asked by interviewer Mark Heyes what lockdown had been like for her, especially since welcoming her baby girl, Emma simply said: "It's very, very exciting. I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.