Princess Martha Louise's husband-to-be Derek Verrett breaks silence on imminent Norwegian royal wedding

The preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway to Derek Verrett.

The Norwegian royal, 52, is set to marry the American shaman on 31 August with a ceremony in the Geiranger fjord. The marriage marks a shift in the life of the businessman, who has said he is the reincarnation of Pharaoh, as he prepares to marry a princess and takes on the role of stepfather to her three children.

Speaking on the HeartSmart podcast, which Martha hosts with two of her friends, Derek opened up about his excitement ahead of the big day.

"I have so much love for Norway," the groom said. "I love the architecture and nature. I have a lot of Norwegian friends who I love with my heart and soul.

"I'm just really excited about all my friends coming from all over the world, not just to witness our love, but to witness Norway and to experience what I experience. Everyone is super excited," he added.

His devotion to Martha Louise

The husband-to-be also reflected on his relationship with his future wife. "I wake up and the first thing I think about is how lucky I am to be with this amazing woman," Derek revealed.

"I'm always staring at her, telling her how beautiful she is, how smart she is, what a gift to life she is."

The shaman also opened up about how he has coped when there has been geographical distance between them as Derek only moved to Norway a month and a half ago. "When I was away from her, I would get her in moments and then she'd leave and I'd cry and get back to doing what I do. For me, what gets me is that I get to wake up every day to this beautiful woman."

On becoming a step-father

In marrying Crown Prince Haakon's sister, Derek will become a stepfather to her three daughters - Maud Angelica, 20, Leah Isadora, 18, and Emma Tallulah, 15, whom the royal shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn.

He admitted feeling excited about being closer to her children once they marry. "When I came into a relationship with Martha, I had to be very clear. Am I ready to step into this relationship with her and ready to be a bonus father?," the husband-to-be asked himself.

He also took into account Martha's status and lifestyle as the daughter of King Harald. "Am I ready to take on the energy that comes along with her also being who she is, with her family, in society, and what level of maturity am I ready to step into?," Derek said. "When I decide to be with someone, it's for life [...] I asked her for that time, and she gave it to me. She gave me the space to figure myself out."

Their close bond

The Princess herself spoke about her relationship as she prepared for their nuptials, saying she admires her husband-to-be's vulnerable side.

"For me, being a strong man is being vulnerable and crying," Crown Princess Mette-Marit's sister-in-law admitted, while Derek added: "She broke me down! I was raised in a strong family... I call my sister and I'm like, 'They want me to cry, are they crazy?'."

The California native also praised his bride-to-be on her feisty character saying that he loves the fact she's not afraid to say 'no' and will question his choices and behaviour - "I love it", he confessed.

A controversial couple

The couple have made headlines for their unexpected relationship. Princess Martha Louise is a self-proclaimed clairvoyant who co-founded the now-defunct Angel School which focused on communication with the dead.

She has been criticised for her use of the 'princess' title due to her private business endeavours. When she publicly announced her relationship with Derek, who has been dubbed a conspiracy theorist, their joined seminars titled 'The Princess and the Shaman' were also widely scrutinised.