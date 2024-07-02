Princess Märtha Louise's wedding monogram pays tribute to 'past life' with shaman Durek Verrett

Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Durek Verrett have already faced adversities with their romance, but they are set to battle more in the weeks leading up to their wedding.

The royal and clairvoyant will exchange vows with the shaman in August in a four-day celebration in Geiranger, a small village surrounded by mountains at the head of a UNESCO-listed fjord. As a symbol of their union, they've released their unofficial monogram which highlights the couple's spirituality.

"This is not an official monogram, as I no longer represent the Royal family at official functions. This monogram is merely a wonderful emblem embedded with important symbolism for both @shamandurek and myself embracing our love," Martha explained on Instagram, adding: "This monogram truly speaks to our cores, representing us and our love, and we are truly grateful and honored that it signifies our unity to the world."

Created by ANTI Hamar, the monogram includes Martha and Durek's initials as well as Egyptian hieroglyphs and symbols that she said "[honours] our past life together in Egypt."

"M for Märtha: The hieroglyph meaning: The wise owl, a guardian of souls navigating between worlds. The owl represents the protector, guiding humans through the passage from the earthly existence to the spirit world.

"D for Durek where the hieroglyph manifests as the hand - a symbol of actions performed with grace, opening doors and dancing through life.

"The Eye of Horus [represents] healing and knowledge. A symbol of protection from evil. Egyptian texts say [Horus's] right eye was the sun and his left eye was the moon. Representing the masculine and the feminine energies. The beginning and the end. The rising sun of day and the rising star at night," Martha added.

The monogram also includes: horses, which symbolise strength; a heart for the couple's unconditional love; an owl to represent wisdom; an infinity symbol symbolising their eternal bond; and a diamond to represent the portal between the physical and the metaphysical realms.

After she posted the photo on Instagram, fans expressed their mixed opinions on the symbolic monogram. "What's the point of a monogram? I know royals have that, but since you're not royals, what's the point??" asked one, to which Martha replied: "I am still a princess and part of the royal family. So maybe get your facts right before you comment?"

Others were quick to praise the thoughtful design, with one writing: "So powerful and full of magic, all my love to you both," and a second commenting: "It is as beautiful as you are together."

Past life

© Getty The couple claim to have known each other in a past life

The Norwegian Princess met the Spirit Hacking author through a mutual friend in 2019, but she claims they had already crossed paths in a past life where she was an Egyptian queen and he was her pharaoh.

"When we’re together and I look at [Märtha], sometimes I see another face,’ he told People in 2019. "And she sees it in me, too. I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh."

Durek claimed that their connection was instant, with the couple both remembering each other from their former lives.

"She walked in and she said, 'I remember you, I know who you are.' I was like, 'Yes, we knew each other from a very long time ago.' It just came out of my mouth,'" he continued.

Martha and Derek's relationship

© Getty Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her American fiance Durek met in 2019

Crown Prince Haakon's sister Martha was previously married to Ari Behn, with whom she shares children Maud, Leah and Emma.

She started dating Durek in 2019, the same year the royal court said the clairvoyant would not be permitted to use her royal title in a "commercial context." She stepped back from royal duties in 2022.

When the Princess and her partner went public with their relationship, Martha issued a message on Mother's Day defending their "unconditional love."

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. Durek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear," she said.

"And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in."

They announced their engagement in June 2022, posting a photo of them gazing lovingly into each other's eyes while Martha sported a green engagement ring.

Durek shared a gushing tribute to his new fiancée on Instagram, writing: "I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure-hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes.

"Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love. Love expands beyond all barriers and conditions. Love is free and transparent. It invites growth and foundation. It shows human beings we are more than our fears, our hate or social conditioning. Princess Märtha Louise is the love of my life. She sees all aspects of me, and I see all of her."

He later explained that he sought her family's blessing before proposing in a very "old-fashioned" way. "I'm very old-fashioned in the way I do things. Therefore, I sat down with King Harald and Queen Sonja and asked for their daughter's hand in marriage. "If they had said no, I would not have gone ahead with it. I do things in an honorable and respectful way," he told Billed Bladet.

According to Norwegian outlet, SE og HØR, their wedding guests will arrive on 29 August for a meet and greet party, before enjoying a three-hour boat trip and an evening dinner the following day, followed by the ceremony on day three.

