Ben Affleck breaks silence on Kick Kennedy romance amid Jennifer Lopez divorce — read statement

It looks like Ben Affleck isn't diving back into the dating pool so soon after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez after all!

The actor, 52, was speculated at one point to be romantically involved with Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but now we have a definitive statement on the matter.

The star's representative Jen Allen shut down any speculation of the couple being an item, saying: "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other," in a statement obtained by People.

The pair were spotted together on a few occasions in the past few days, not long after Jennifer, 55, filed divorce papers pro per at a Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 21.

The filing finally marked the end of a highly documented Hollywood fairytale, which included a years-long and very public romance in the early aughts, a broken engagement, a rekindling nearly two decades later, and a Vegas wedding.

The couple are maintaining low profiles when it comes to public appearances in the midst of all the coverage surrounding their marriage, which kicked into high gear months ago after they were spotted living in separate parts of the country and spending time apart.

The divorce papers lists the date of their separation as April 26, four months before they finally pulled the plug, and does not specify whether they have a prenuptial agreement in place, leaving the division of their assets "uncertain."

Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, Barrister at 4PB shared exclusive comments with HELLO! on the matter, saying: "The absence of a prenup can create a wealth of issues for high net worth divorcing couples like JLo and Ben."

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer called it quits after two years of marriage and a decades-long romance

"It could get messy when it comes to dividing their finances, as the assets that Ben and JLo acquired during their marriage, including their $60 million house and their earnings over the last two years, will likely be considered joint property."

Godfrey-Lockwood added: "Often couples avoid having conversations about prenups because they're scared it could 'jinx' their marriage or cause [offense]."

© Getty Images Neither party has spoken out about the divorce so far

"But in the long run, having provisions like a prenup in place can save couples a lot of money, time and effort — not just because they can protect their assets if they split up, but also because prenups can help them make better financial decisions during the marriage by outlining their financial obligations to one another."

It is unclear, however, whether they do actually have a prenup that might come into play at a later stage of the process and hasn't been listed in the filing, or whether they decide upon a specific equitable distribution of their assets.

© Getty Images The actress filed papers with an LA County court on August 21

The divorce will also have a significant impact upon their blended family. Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme, both 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While they co-parent with their exes, the kids have grown quite close to their stepparents, especially JLo and Violet, who even share clothes.