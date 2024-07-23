Rob Lowe's ever-youthful wife Sheryl blows fans away with appearance to mark 33rd anniversary

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are officially celebrating 33 years of marital bliss, and as the actor is pointing out on social media, the love and banter between them remains the same through the years.

The 60-year-old TV and film star took to his Instagram page with a candid and adorable selfie his wife, 63, sent to him, in which she makes a duck face in the car.

The jewelry designer clearly hasn't aged a day, sporting the same blonde locks and youthful glow from the day the couple tied the knot in 1991, at least according to her doting husband.

Rob shared the selfie with the sweet caption: "My Love Bug has given me 33 years of love, passion and understanding. Add a couple of great young men and I’m unbelievably blessed. Happy Anniversary, baby! Xoxox."

Rob and Sheryl share two sons, Matthew Edward "Matt" Lowe, 30, and John Owen "Johnny" Lowe, 28. The younger of the two is an actor and writer, even starring alongside his dad in the Netflix series Unstable.

The couple first met via a blind date in 1983, just before Rob exploded onto the scene as a member of the Brat Pack, starting with The Outsiders and Class that same year. But after a few dates, they decided not to pursue a serious relationship.

© Instagram Rob shared a selfie of his wife on Instagram to mark their special day

However, that all changed a few years later, when they reconnected on the set of the 1990 movie Bad Influence. The second time proved to be the right call for the couple, who fell in love soon after and tied the knot on July 22, 1991.

In a 2014 interview with Haute Living, the 9-1-1 star spoke candidly about when he met Sheryl and trying out a more monogamous relationship for the first time with her, while also battling his drinking problem. Reconnecting with his future wife in 1989 allowed him to look at changing things up in his life and embrace sobriety the following year.

© Getty Images Rob and Sheryl have been married since 1991

"I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy — which was not really in my nature at the time — and I wasn't able to do it," he admitted.

"It made me examine how I was living my life. That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life — giving me everything I now have."

© Getty Images The couple share sons Matthew Edward Lowe and John Owen Lowe

A few years ago, when he was a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rob also joked about how he intended to subject his wife to some of his own interests to mark their milestone 30th anniversary.

"My beautiful wife Sheryl and I are celebrating our 30-year wedding anniversary. Everybody's asking me what I'm planning to do, and I got some ideas," he quipped. "I thought that maybe my wife and I could play 18 holes of golf."

© Getty Images The couple went out on a blind date in 1983, but reconnected and finally fell in love in 1989

"On one hand, my wife hates golf, but on the other hand, I love it, and marriage is a compromise.. And then I thought the day should involve something my wife likes, so I'm thinking spa treatments, a nice lunch, walk on the beach. And while she's doing that, I'll be playing golf."