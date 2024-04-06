Did you spot Kate Winslet’s famous daughter Mia Threapleton in Scoop?

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton is a brilliant actress and has starred in The Buccaneers and I Am…, but did you spot her in the new Netflix movie Scoop?

In the new movie, which depicts the lead-up to Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview, Mia plays a palace aide who has inaccurately laid out his teddy bear collection on his bed.

WATCH: Mia Threapleton in Scoop

Although the actress, who is the image of her Oscar-winning mother, only appears in the movie for one scene, it is already one that has caused a stir online, and the royal becomes frustrated by his member of staff.

In the clip, he says to her: "How many times? How many times?” Nervous, Mia’s character replies: “I'm sorry.”

© Netflix Prince Andrew depicted with his teddy bears in Scoop

He continues: “Where does he go? Simple question. Where does he go? A clue: He's a marsupial. 'Roo', as in 'kanga', put them together, what do you get?”

Panicking, she replies: “Roo-kanga,” to which he shouts ”Go away! Go away!"

© Getty Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards together earlier this year

According to The Sun, the Prince does have a teddy bear collection. A former Buckingham Palace maid, Charlotte Briggs, also previously revealed that she would arrange the toys every morning. She explained: “As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. It was so peculiar. After all, he was a grown man who had served in the Falklands.

“Each had to be carefully positioned. They were old-fashioned teddy bears – the Steiff ones – and nearly all of them had sailor suits on and hats. It took me half an hour to arrange them. Then at bedtime, I had to take all the teddies off and arrange them around the room.

© Photo: Channel 4 Mia co-starred with her mum in I Am...

“They each had a set place. We had to stack the smaller ones in an unused fireplace, again in size order, to make them look pretty. His two favourite bears sat on two thrones either side of the bed. The others would sit at the foot of the bed on the floor.”

As well as starring in the teddy bear scene in Scoop, Mia is very busy while filming alongside Bill Murray and Michael Cara in The Phoenician Scheme and in another project titled Barton Turf.

© Netflix Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star in SCOOP

Kate has previously been full of praise for her daughter. Speaking about when they co-starred as a mother and daughter in Channel 4’s I Am…, she said: “It was really extraordinary. It was very challenging for both of us – because obviously creating a mother-daughter story, there was inevitably going to be some areas of overlap, and we certainly knew how to push each other’s buttons.

© Netflix Rufus Sewell stars in SCOOP

“Luckily, we’re incredibly close, and we’ve always had a fairly open relationship in terms of how we communicate. That definitely helped us when we were working with such difficult subjects. But I was just, daily, so impressed by her. She has a natural style and courage.”