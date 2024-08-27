Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud fawns over famous wife ahead of Vegas birthday celebration

Shania Twain can now add another feat to her impressive resumé — TV star! The country-pop singer is officially set to make an appearance in a brand new TV series.

Ryan Murphy's upcoming ABC drama Doctor Odyssey dropped its new trailer, and revealed that Shania herself will appear as a guest star, presumably in the pilot episode. The series is set to premiere on September 26.

Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson star in the upcoming ABC medical procedural, set on a luxury cruise liner, and Shania's special appearance is being teased to fans already.

Recommended video You may also like Shania Twain's wildest stage looks

A shot of her from the trailer was shared on the show's official social media page and the caption read: "This luxury cruise liner is an oasis for legendary guests. We can't wait to see you on The Odyssey, @shaniatwain!"

Of course, no one felt more of a surge of pride for the singer than her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who took to his own Instagram Stories with the same photo and gushed: "So proud once again!!!"

© Instagram Frédéric Thiébaud gushed over his wife's new TV appearance

An official description for the series reads: "Max is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

MORE: Shania Twain surprises fans with tearful moment on stage you can't miss

Frédéric has always been his wife's biggest cheerleader, ever since they embarked on a relationship between 2009 and 2010, after they discovered that their respective spouses at the time were having an affair with each other.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2011 and divide their time between Switzerland and Las Vegas

They tied the knot in 2011 and since then, the Nestlé executive has frequently accompanied the "You're Still the One" singer on tour and her biggest concerts, even acting as an unofficial stage photographer of sorts and capturing the show's best moments.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks natural beauty look for beach break in unique attire

The couple are currently living on their humongous Las Vegas farm while Shania helms her Come On Over residency, which will take a pause tomorrow, August 28, for the singer's 59th birthday. She'll return on Thursday and once again on Saturday to close out the month.

© Getty Images The singer is currently headlining a Vegas residency, "Come On Over"

Frédéric was by Shania's side when she flew to the United Kingdom and Ireland to perform a slate of sold out acclaimed shows at Glastonbury (headlining the Sunday Legends slot) and BST Hyde Park, and he paid tribute to her on social media.

MORE: Shania Twain reveals how her tragic upbringing left her with a crippling fear

After her Glastonbury set, he penned: "EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance. You are the absolute BEST!!!!! So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her – you are all exceptional people!!!!"

© Getty Images "EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman for her amazing Glastonbury performance."

He continued to shower her with praise after her Hyde Park show, writing: "No words to say how proud I am of this wonderful lady @shaniatwain for another legendary show @bsthydepark Sunday night. The crowd was one of the best ever. These past few weeks have been totally amazing. Thank you UK, Ireland for such an amazing time!"