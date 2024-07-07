Heartbroken Kate Winslet leads tributes to Titanic producer Jon Landau: 'I can't believe he's gone'

Kate Winslet is mourning the loss of Titanic producer, Jon Landau. Following his passing on July 5, the actress – who starred as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the box-office hit – released a tribute to her dear friend.

Speaking to Deadline on Saturday, Kate called Jon "the kindest and best of men."

© Getty Kate Winslet called Jon Landau the "kindest and best of men" in a statement

"He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people," she explained. "His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can't believe he is gone."

© Getty Jon Landau, Gloria Stewart, Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane and Frances Fisher pictured at the 1998 Golden Globes

Jon – who also produced the Avatar franchise – passed away in Los Angeles this week, following a cancer diagnosis. He is survived by his wife Julie and their sons Jamie and Jodie.

Alongside Kate, Titanic director James Cameron paid tribute to his long-time producing partner. "The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau," he said in a statement shared with Deadline.

"His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema," continued James.

© Getty James Cameron and Jon Landau worked together for 31 years

"He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Honored by Hollywood heavyweights, Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment has paid his respects too. "Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen," he told Variety.

"His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him. Our thoughts are with Jon's wife, Julie, and his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Among Jon's best-loved films, the producer worked on Campus Man (1987), Solaris (2002), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019), as well as Titanic (1997) and the Avatar franchise, which is yet to release two more films in 2025 and 2029.