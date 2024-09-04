Miranda Lambert shares glimpse inside marriage after husband's scandal: 'Love doesn't always cut it'

Miranda Lambert's marriage has been hitting the headlines recently after her husband, Brendan McLoughlin was caught on video dancing with other women inside her Nashville bar in June.

While many reports have suggested the couple's relationship is in trouble, Miranda, 40, and Brendan still appear to be going strong – but the country singer has admitted that loving someone isn't always easy.

In a new interview, Miranda shared that being married to Brendan has taught her "so much" about love, especially the tools needed to keep their romance healthy.

"I guess the thing I've learned the most is just that communication is everything. Love doesn't always cut it," she told Us Weekly.

"You've got to talk about [expletive]. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say."

She added: "Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it."

© Getty Images Miranda has learned communication is key in a marriage

Despite the ups and downs of being in love, Miranda adores how much her husband challenges her.

"He calls me out, and I love that. I need that," she said. "I don't think it's healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themself with yes people.

"If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you'll go a lot farther, and it's a lot healthier in the long run."

© Getty Images Miranda admitted Brendan challenges her

Miranda and Brendan met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies, and Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team.

The pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan proposing with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan live in Tennessee

She told People magazine when asked if it was love at first sight: "I guess so. If that's a thing," before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought!"

They married in January 2019 in a private ceremony at Miranda's stunning home in Tennessee.

The pair announced the news that they "got hitched" in a candid Instagram post on Valentine's Day nearly one month after saying 'I do'. The news was shared alongside two stunning photos of the couple on their wedding day.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan are still going strong

Miranda wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

Talking about the decision to keep their union a secret, Miranda told People: "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce.

© Getty Images Brendan proposed after three months of dating

"[I] learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Miranda's ex-husband is country star Blake Shelton – who is now married to Gwen Stefani. The pair started dating in 2006, tied the knot in 2011, and divorced in 2015.