Miranda Lambert shares strict marriage rule she follows with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has been happily married to husband Brendan McLoughlin since 2019 following their whirlwind romance.

One reason she attributes to their healthy marriage is making sure she and Brendan always keep the lines of communication open.

"I think it's communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," she told People of their strict marriage rule.

"And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking, and they don’t. We got to tell them," she added.

Miranda and Brendan met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies, and Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," she previously told the New York Times.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan married in 2019

The pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan proposing with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

She told People when asked if it was love at first sight: "I guess so. If that's a thing," before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought!"

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan have been married for five years

They married in January 2019 in a private ceremony at Miranda's stunning $3.4 million home in Tennessee.

The pair announced the news that they "got hitched" in a candid Instagram post on Valentine's Day nearly one month after saying 'I do'. The news was shared alongside two stunning photos of the couple on their wedding day.

Miranda wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

Talking about the decision to keep their union a secret, Miranda told People: "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce.

"[I] learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan enjoyed a secret wedding

Miranda's ex-husband is country star Blake Shelton – who is now married to Gwen Stefani. The pair started dating in 2006, tied the knot in 2011, and divorced in 2015.

Announcing their split, the former couple said in a statement: "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.

"We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."