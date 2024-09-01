Donnie Wahlberg shares wedding photos with Jenny McCarthy as they renew vows on 10th anniversary

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy.

The Blue Bloods actor and the Two and a Half Men actress are celebrating their milestone 10th anniversary this weekend, on Saturday, August 31.

And in honor of the milestone anniversary, not only did they celebrate it with a trip to their original wedding venue in St. Charles, Illinois, but they also decided to renew their vows!

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's idyllic lakeside retreat revealed in sweet birthday video

Donnie took to Instagram on Saturday following the celebrations and shared a special tribute to Jenny, along with glimpses of their romantic vow renewal at the Hotel Baker.

The former New Kids on the Block star shared a fun transition video with Jenny which captured the two posing in loungewear, before it cut to another clip of them dressed up in coordinating outfits, Jenny a navy silk dress and Donnie a navy suit.

"Walking into our next ten years like!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "Happy 10th Anniversary Baby!"

© Instagram The couple returned to their original wedding venue

"So excited to share the rest of forever with you! One decade down, eternity to go!" he concluded, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with congratulatory messages.

"I love your love! Y'all are the best. Happy anniversary," Nicole Scherzinger wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy anniversary to you both! Cheers to a lifetime of love and laughter, love you guys!!!" and: "If it's not a love like Donnie and Jenny, I don't want it. Happy anniversary guys!!" as well as: "Happy anniversary Donnie and Jenny. You can tell by the way you both look at each other how in love you are. Enjoy your beautiful day!"

© Instagram They tied the knot at Hotel Baker in Illinois

Jenny and Donnie started dating in 2013, some months after he made an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. Jenny was previously married to actor John Asher from 1999 to 2005, with whom she shares son Evan, 22, while Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010, with whom he shares sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 23.

Donnie also took to his Instagram Stories to share more photos of the vow renewal, including a photo of the couple surrounded by red roses by the altar, plus a sweet waterside selfie at sunset.

© Astrid Stawiarz Donnie and Jenny started dating in 2013

It's a bittersweet time for Donnie, who this fall will be saying farewell to Blue Bloods, which was canceled after 14 seasons. Recently speaking with emmy magazine alongside his co-star Tom Selleck about the show, particularly about its signature Sunday dinner scenes, he shared: "There's a genuine affection when we get together for dinner scenes," emphasizing: "There's a genuine gratitude at that table. If anyone's struggling, by the end of that dinner scene they're back to being aware of how fortunate we all are."

He further said that not only are the Reagan family "fortunate to be together on Sundays and to be safe, to have made it through another week of a very dangerous job," but also the cast "is reminded of how fortunate we are as actors."