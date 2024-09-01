Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg shares wedding photos with Jenny McCarthy as they renew vows on 10th anniversary
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg shares wedding photos with Jenny McCarthy as they renew vows on 10th anniversary
Donnie Wahlberg wife Jenny McCarthy red carpet© Getty IMages

Donnie Wahlberg shares wedding photos with Jenny McCarthy as they renew vows on 10th anniversary

The Blue Bloods actor and his wife returned to their original wedding venue for the special occasion

Beatriz Colon
New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy.

The Blue Bloods actor and the Two and a Half Men actress are celebrating their milestone 10th anniversary this weekend, on Saturday, August 31.

And in honor of the milestone anniversary, not only did they celebrate it with a trip to their original wedding venue in St. Charles, Illinois, but they also decided to renew their vows!

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's idyllic lakeside retreat revealed in sweet birthday video

Donnie took to Instagram on Saturday following the celebrations and shared a special tribute to Jenny, along with glimpses of their romantic vow renewal at the Hotel Baker.

The former New Kids on the Block star shared a fun transition video with Jenny which captured the two posing in loungewear, before it cut to another clip of them dressed up in coordinating outfits, Jenny a navy silk dress and Donnie a navy suit.

"Walking into our next ten years like!" he wrote in his  caption, adding: "Happy 10th Anniversary Baby!"

Photo shared by Donnie Wahlberg on Instagram August 31, 2024 with Jenny McCarthy, renewing their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary© Instagram
The couple returned to their original wedding venue

"So excited to share the rest of forever with you! One decade down, eternity to go!" he concluded, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with congratulatory messages.

MORE: Jenny McCarthy shares 'hot' shirtless pictures of Blue Bloods star Donnie Walhberg for very special occasion

MORE: Donnie Wahlberg makes cryptic comment about Blue Bloods' future: 'There's things in the works'

"I love your love! Y'all are the best. Happy anniversary," Nicole Scherzinger wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy anniversary to you both! Cheers to a lifetime of love and laughter, love you guys!!!" and: "If it's not a love like Donnie and Jenny, I don't want it. Happy anniversary guys!!" as well as: "Happy anniversary Donnie and Jenny. You can tell by the way you both look at each other how in love you are. Enjoy your beautiful day!"

Photo shared by Donnie Wahlberg on Instagram August 31, 2024 with Jenny McCarthy after renewing their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary© Instagram
They tied the knot at Hotel Baker in Illinois

Jenny and Donnie started dating in 2013, some months after he made an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. Jenny was previously married to actor John Asher from 1999 to 2005, with whom she shares son Evan, 22, while Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010, with whom he shares sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 23.

MORE: Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

View post on Instagram
 

Donnie also took to his Instagram Stories to share more photos of the vow renewal, including a photo of the couple surrounded by red roses by the altar, plus a sweet waterside selfie at sunset.

MORE: Tom Selleck reveals the on-set Blue Bloods moment that made cast a real 'family' in emotional insight

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 16: (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend AOL Build Presents "Donnie Loves Jenny" at AOL Studios on March 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)© Astrid Stawiarz
Donnie and Jenny started dating in 2013

It's a bittersweet time for Donnie, who this fall will be saying farewell to Blue Bloods, which was canceled after 14 seasons. Recently speaking with emmy magazine alongside his co-star Tom Selleck about the show, particularly about its signature Sunday dinner scenes, he shared: "There's a genuine affection when we get together for dinner scenes," emphasizing: "There's a genuine gratitude at that table. If anyone's struggling, by the end of that dinner scene they're back to being aware of how fortunate we all are."

He further said that not only are the Reagan family "fortunate to be together on Sundays and to be safe, to have made it through another week of a very dangerous job," but also the cast "is reminded of how fortunate we are as actors."

