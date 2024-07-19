Miranda Lambert reunites with husband Brendan McLoughlin after scandal

Country star Miranda Lambert squashed rumors of marriage troubles with an Instagram post on Thursday featuring her smiling alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The post comes after a video surfaced of Brendan dancing with multiple women in Miranda's own Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, last month.

Miranda's Instagram carousel featured three photos of Miranda living it up in her hometown of Texas. The first snap saw Miranda smiling with country singer Gwen Bastian, adorned with a blue and orange Whataburger hat.

The second snap showed Miranda peacefully floating on the Guadalupe River with her mom Bev, and the third featured the singer and her husband at the Austin FC versus Dallas football game, both dressed in the green team colors.

The 40-year-old, who has 4.8 million followers, captioned the post, "Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas".

Fans flooded the comments to praise the 'Somethin' Bad' singer for how happy she seemed; she even got a shout-out from fast food brand Whataburger for her hat, with the brand writing, "Elite hat choice". Country singer Wade Bowen also jumped into her comments to post fire emojis.

Another fan wrote, "oh, I've never been happier to see @brendanjmcloughlin with you!"; this comes after Miranda posted a cryptic TikTok last week possibly referring to her husband’s scandal.

In the TikTok, Miranda waves to the camera and the writing below her reads, "This is your sign to…", followed by a second picture of a green field, captioned, "…Say goodbye to anything that isn't serving you any more".

She accompanied the video with a mysterious caption, writing, "Sometimes the grass is actually greener on the other side…" and set it to the tune of her new song 'Dammit Randy', which she co-wrote with her husband.

The song talks about a relationship turned sour; she sings, "Well, dammit, Randy, did you ever hear me at all?/You were standin' bone dry in the middle of a waterfall/You were livin' in the dark, but you couldn't see the light of day/We were picture perfect, but you couldn't put it in a frame".

The speculation over a potential split had fans concerned for the singer; one user commented on the TikTok post, "must have saw [sic] the bar video".

Brendan was seen dancing with other women in Miranda's Nashville bar

A former New York policeman, Brendan McLoughlin met Miranda just two months before the pair tied the knot in January 2019. He has a young child, Landon, from a previous relationship.

"We didn't date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other," she told Sirius XM of the couple moving to Tennessee after their wedding.

The couple wrote Miranda's new song 'Dammit Randy' together

"It was just us two with no distraction at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."

Miranda was previously married to country star Blake Shelton from 2011 until they split in 2015. He is now married to his The Voice co-star and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani.