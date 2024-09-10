Nicole Kidman issues warning about her 'perfect' 18-year marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood – but she has warned that their relationship is not as "perfect" as it seems.

The 57-year-old married the country music singer, 56, in Sydney in 2006 and they have faced challenges like any other couple, including Keith's three-month stint in rehab four months after they wed.

However, due to their regular public support of each other and their almost 20-year union, Nicole and Keith are often referred to as a "perfect couple" – but Nicole admits she doesn't believe in "perfect".

"There's no perfect anything," Nicole told E! News when asked if she believes in "a perfect couple".

"Anything that's presented as perfect… forget it," she added during an interview with her The Perfect Couple co-star, Liev Schreiber, to discuss their new Netflix show.

Nicole was then asked how she feels about her and Keith often being referred to as "a perfect couple", a title she chooses to ignore.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married for 18 years

"I don't see any of that," she admitted, adding: "No, I don't see that."

It's not the first time Nicole has dismissed the notion that she has figured out the secret to a long and happy marriage.

"We don't want to be a pin-up couple," she previously told Today. "We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

© Getty Images Nicole doesn't believe in a 'perfect couple'

She added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

Keith has echoed his wife's sentiments in the past, admitting he doesn't have one-size-fits-all advice for couples.

"I have no advice for anybody," Keith previously told E! News.

© DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple are very supportive of each other

Explaining his rationale, he said: "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

The couple tied the knot on June 25, 2006, at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel church in Sydney, Australia.

In April, Nicole reflected on the romantic day and revealed she had a 'pinch me' moment before the candle-lit ceremony.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole married in Sydney in 2006

"I remember being in Sydney and driving down the street and I was with my dad, who's obviously not around now, and he was in the car with me," she told People.

"We were driving to the church and there were so many people on the street, sort of celebrating us."

Nicole added: "It was just one of the most emotional things in my life… It really was an extraordinary day."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith don't want to be seen as a 'pin-up couple'

In 2013, Keith opened up about his wife on American Idol, saying: "I have an extraordinary wife in Nic, who is an amazing mother." And for Nicole, the feelings are mutual.

In a 2020 Today interview, she said: "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say."

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole and Keith now share two children, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Nicole also has two adopted children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor, 29, and Bella, 31.